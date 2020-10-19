There have been 2,437 coronavirus cases in Wood County, an increase of 91 since Friday, according to a Monday health department update.
There have been 94 deaths due to coronavirus, which is unchanged.
There are 159 active cases in Wood County, an increase of 30.
There have been 201 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 33. There are 1,145 males and 1,292 females.
Wood County remains at a level 2 state alert. The alerts from the state are updated on Thursdays.
Statewide, there are 172,997 confirmed cases and 4,767 confirmed deaths.