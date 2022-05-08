A Weston woman who parked in the fire lane and reportedly left her child in the car while she went shopping has been cited for endangering children.
Bowling Green police responded at 6:50 p.m. Thursday to the pharmacy doors at Wal-Mart for a child left inside a car.
When police arrived, they found store personnel standing by a running 2004 Toyota with a child, later determined to be 7-month-old child, crying in a car seat, according to the Bowling Green Police Division report.
As the officer was running the license plate, Dawn Michalski walked out of the store with a cart of bags. She opened the unlocked door and said she was only inside for a couple of minutes to pay for her groceries, according to the report.
A check of store video showed Michalski enter the store at 6:46 p.m. and went to the register to pay for her items at 6:51 p.m.