A Wauseon man has been indicted for having a gun in a downtown Bowling Green bar.
A Wood County grand jury indicted Trent Kenneth Davis, 21, Wednesday for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal possession of firearms in liquor permit premises, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 7 at 12:33 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer, while on foot patrol, was flagged down by a staff member of Liquid Bar, 238 N. Main St., and told there was a man inside the bar with a firearm.
According to the police report, once inside the bar, staff members pointed out Davis. When officers approached Davis and said they wanted to talk to him, he asked about what and told them he was 21 years old. He replied “no” when officers asked him several times if he was carrying a firearm.
Davis then turned and walked away from the officers, even after one held her arm out and asked again if he had a gun. The officer twice said hold on, and Davis continued to walk away and attempted to walk past a police sergeant. The sergeant grabbed Davis’ right arm and said he was not free to go at which time Davis attempted to shrug off the hold. Two officers then grabbed each of his arms. He continued to pull away and struggle, according to the report.
Officers attempted to place Davis in handcuffs, but he allegedly continued to struggle and resist. He was then taken to the ground and officers were able to gain control of both arms. He eventually was secured with two pairs of handcuffs.
He was rolled to his side and searched, and officers located a handgun tucked into his waistband at his belly, according to the report. It was identified as a Glock 45 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with a 33-round magazine. The magazine had 23 founds of ammunition in it.
An officer removed the handgun and its magazine, which was loaded, but found there was no round in the chamber.
Davis was taken to jail and was released Nov. 8 on an own recognizance bond with the conditions he not own a handgun, he not consume alcohol and he not have any contact with Liquid Bar.