Water, water everywhere: What will Perrysburg decide?

PERRYSBURG — The Northern Wood County Republican Club hosted a special meeting at Way Public Library on the risks and benefits of various regional partners for supply of water.

“I’m frustrated, as a taxpayer, because I don’t understand it,” said Maria Ermie, chairperson of the Republican club. “I publicly shared my concern that Toledo was to take as much time as possible, so we would lose our leverage and ultimately we would be beholden to whatever they feel we have to do to get water from them. So we won’t be able to afford it from any other source… You can’t design the plan until you know how many people are going to be serviced. But we don’t know that.”

The City of Perrysburg water supply contract with the City of Toledo expires in 2027. The bulk of Perrysburg Township uses Toledo water, but some is piped by the City of Perrysburg and some by the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, with a small portion using Bowling Green water.

After the contract is up, the options being considered are the Michindoh aquifer, City of Toledo or City of Bowling Green water.

The Monday meeting, which was open to the public, was attended by 27, a mix of local residents and elected officials.

Council members Jim Matuszak, Barry VanHoozen and Jonathan Smith from the city of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township trustees Joe Schaller and Bob Mack presented and answered questions. According to Ermie, elected officials from Rossford, the Wood County Commissioners and representatives from Toledo, Bowling Green and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District were invited but did not come.

The aquifer concept is technically on the table, but it’s unclear what the capacity is and wasn’t discussed at the meeting.

District representatives were not at the meeting, but a statement was sent to the Sentinel-Tribune:

“The Northwestern Water and Sewer District continues to explore our regional water options. The water study on the Michindoh water option and the study on Bowling Green water option are not finalized. Once they are, the district will present them to our board of trustees and the district’s township, municipal and county members that will be impacted by this decision.”

A draft water source contract was sent out last week by the City of Toledo to the City of Perrysburg. Changes have already been made to it.

“The final draft, which came out on Friday, is now not the final draft,” Matuszak said.

It was pointed out repeatedly by council members that they could not comment on the draft document, because it is considered attorney privileged communication.

Perrysburg administration, the law director, administrator and the mayor are doing the negotiations, then council votes on that negotiated product. That process was a source of frustration for some audience members, but Smith pointed out that the mayor is the executive branch and the legislative branch is city council.

A number of residents also expressed concern about the age of the Toledo water system and a desire for an “out clause” in possible future contracts. The Toledo water system has been criticized for passing rate increases disproportionately on to the suburbs, to pay for system improvements.

Toledo has made upgrades that are part of a 10-year, $527 million plan that was designed for the fight against microcystin. The 2014 harmful algal bloom that shut down the Toledo water system, affecting almost 50,000 people in Wood County, was due to the toxic microcystin release by blue-green algae in Lake Erie.

“I want to make sure our residents are not paying for these improvements,” Smith said.

The district contract with the City of Toledo expires in 2024. Other municipalities’ contracts expire at varying times prior to 2028.

“Most of the suburbs are waiting for Toledo to make the first move,” Smith said.

Also at issue is the price of water that a particular suburb will pay. Some locations, like Sylvania and Monroe, could go with Detroit water. Perrysburg Township had a study done that showed at least one possible location for the township to get water from the Maumee River. The fewer municipalities that use Toledo water, the higher the price will be for the remaining users.

Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards was contacted about why he wasn’t at the meeting.

“We’re not out there trying to gain business for the City of Bowling Green, that is in terms of water distribution and water source. So I don’t want to give anyone the impression that we’re trying to drum up business for BG water. Therefore, I don’t think it would be appropriate for us to be there,” he said.

Waterville switched to Bowling Green water in February 2017. The move was prompted by cost increases from Lucas County, from which Waterville was formerly purchasing its water. At that time, Waterville had a population of approximately 5,500 people and used about 504,000 gallons of water per day.

The contract with Waterville was approved unanimously by council in 2015.

Bowling Green has similar water contracts with the villages of Haskins, Grand Rapids and Tontogany, as well as the Northwestern Water and Sewer District, to sell about 1.45 billion gallons per year.

Edwards said that the Waterville deal could be made to others, “if requested.”

Edwards also talked about the safety issue of system redundancy, which was also brought up at Monday’s meeting. Bowling Green provided emergency backup water during the 2014 harmful algal bloom Toledo water system shutdown.

The Bowling Green system has two water intakes in the Maumee River, while Toledo has a single intake in Lake Erie.

According to figures presented in 2015, the sale to Waterville meant a 12 percent increase in production at Bowling Green’s plant, an increase the facility could handle. It is known that improvements would have to be made to the Bowling Green system, if Perrysburg were to be added.