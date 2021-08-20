Thomas Lawrence Bergman, 39, of Custar, Ohio passed away Wednesday August 18, 2021. He was born July 9, 1982 in Bowling Green to the late Walter “Scott” & Jo Ann (Fortney) Bergman.
Tom was a Bowling Green High School graduate with the class of 2000. He was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Michigan Wolverines.
He will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his mother Jo Ann Bergman, Custar; Sisters: Tonia (John) Bair, Bowling Green, Kim Bergman, Bryan; Brothers: Scott (Kelly) Bergman, Defiance, Jack (Linda) Bergman, Rochester Hills, MI, Grandmother Esther Bergman, Holgate and best friend Heather Gonzales and her family. Proceeded in death by Father Walter “Scott” Bergman, Brother Tracy Crouch, Grandparents Lawrence and Evelyn Fortney and Walter Bergman.
We will be having a celebration of life on Tuesday August 24th at the Bowling Green Eagles from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to help with cost.