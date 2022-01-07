This booking photo released by the Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured more at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. Ethan Crumbley, faces a court hearing Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. His parents, James Crumbley, and Jennifer Crumbley also have a court date on Friday to ask for reduced bail, as they have been charged along with Ethan in in the fatal shooting. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)