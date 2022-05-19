HOLLAND — Tinora sophomore pitcher Seylea Zolman held Eastwood to one hit as the Rams defeated the Eagles, 3-1, during a Division III district semifinal game Thursday.
On offense, Zolman hit a 225-foot no-doubt home run over the 204-foot center field marker in the fifth inning, accounting for all three of Tinora’s runs.
Through four innings, it seemed as if Eastwood had her number, grabbing a 1-0 lead without the benefit of a hit.
In the third, Addison Bowe and Jessyca Smith reached on consecutive walks, and Delaney Maynard hit a grounder to second, which was misplayed, allowing Bowe to score on the error.
Through four innings, Zolman had walked five batters and struck out just two. But she struck out the side in the fifth, accounting for five strikeouts.
Eastwood coach Joe Wyant was proud of the way his team battled against a pitcher who knew how to throw with velocity and keep her pitches down.
“We only struck out five times against a pitcher who averages 14 a game, and three strikeouts were in one inning,” Wyant said.
“Other than that, I thought we put the ball in play, we just didn’t hit I super sharp, we only got one hit, but we had a lot of baserunners.
“We created one run, and for a minute I thought I should not send her (Bowe), but I did.”
Once Zolman hit her game-winning shot into the woods at Springfield High School’s softball facility, Zolman seemed to settle down, not allowing a base runner in the sixth or seventh.
“She’s a competitor. She’s just a fighter,” Tinora coach Tony Fairchild said. “She was getting a little bit worked up and she wasn’t pitching great. She was missing her spots a little bit and I settled her down.
“I talked to her before an at bat and said, ‘Hey, quit trying to force it and let your defense work. We’ve been stellar all year and we were going to help you out defensively.’
“Then she took care of business on the offensive side for us and then she just settled in and just grooved. It is kind of what she does.”
Smith doubled on a liner to the left center field wall in the fifth for Eastwood’s only hit, but she was stranded after a hard-hit line drive hit by Maynard was nabbed by Tinora shortstop Tegan Norden.
“We didn’t hit today, but we did hit some hard ones that they made some good plays on,” Wyant said.
“Our defense played really well today and got us out of a lot of jams. We made an error or two, but we played well.”
Tinora, 18-3, now faces third-ranked Otsego, 25-2, in a district final Friday at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to the Elida regional tournament next week.
“We’ll see what we can do here. We know it’s going to be a tough game,” Fairchild said.
Wyant saw his team’s season end at 21-6.
“We had a great season all year. We played really well. We had a great streak going there where we were averaging 11, 12 runs per game for 12 or 13 games,” Wyant said.
Last Friday, Wyant won his 400th game as Eastwood defeated Lake, 8-0, on May 13 to advance to the district tournament. He has coached 20 years, including 15 at Eastwood.
Wyant, who has had 10 of his players earn all-state status, credits the players he’s had through the years.
In his 15 years coaching at Eastwood, the Eagles have won seven league titles, six district championships, and one regional title.
In a career that included stops at Lakota and Oak Harbor, Wyant has won seven district titles and nine league championships. Overall, Wyant’s record is 400-126, including 316-82 with Eastwood