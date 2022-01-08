A 9-0 run by the University of Akron broke a third-quarter tie and lifted the Zips to a 79-69 win over the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team, in Mid-American Conference action at James A. Rhodes Arena on Saturday.
Jordyn Dawson paced four double-digit scorers for the Zips (5-4, 2-1 MAC), with 26 points. Dawson wound up with a triple-double, with 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.
For the Falcons (6-6, 1-2 MAC), Nyla Hampton had 15 points, while Elissa Brett scored 14 points and tied for team honors with six rebounds. Kadie Hempfling added 11 points, with Amy Velasco scoring nine and Morgan Sharps seven.
The Zips led for most of the afternoon, but after trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Falcons came all the way back, tying the contest just over halfway through the third quarter. Madisen Parker’s three-pointer made it a 49-49 game, but the Zips proceeded to score the next nine points, and the hosts kept that lead between nine and 11 points for most of the fourth quarter.
Layne Ferrell scored all six of her points during that 9-0 UA run.
The Falcons will return to Northeast Ohio for a Wednesday matchup with Kent State.