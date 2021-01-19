There must be some kind of voodoo curse that Akron has on Bowling Green’s men’s basketball team.
Going into Tuesday’s matchup at the Stroh Center the Zips have an overall 40-27 advantage while BG had a slim 16-15 edge at home.
Akron tied the home advantage at 16, pulling out a 69-57 victory with 34:06 of time with the lead, compared to 3:18 for Bowling Green.
“There are tough games and tough losses at home more often than I would like,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “We have to do a better job defensively. We have to do a better job rebounding. … We just have to do a better job executing.
“It just wasn’t a good flow offensively, but I attribute that to our defense. I don’t think we were very good defensively,” Huger added. “When we are not good defensively we tend to be bad offensively.
“It’s just trying to get our guys to understand how important is every single time, every single possession. You have to play like it’s your last.”
The Zips started quickly and had a 16-8 lead, but the Falcons rallied to take a 19-16 lead on a basket by Josiah Fulcher.
Akron scored nine of the 11 final points of the first half to take a 28-21 lead at the break.
The Zips quickly built a 36-23 lead to start the second half.
The Falcons did battle back, including a highlight dunk along with two baskets from Daeqwon Plowden, to give BG a 41-40 lead with 11:56 remaining.
Bowling Green had one final lead, 45-43, with 9:36 left on two free throws from Justin Turner.
Akron then made a 12-0 run to push ahead 55-45. The Falcons could never recover and the Zips posted the 12-point victory.
“We didn’t get stops. We really needed stops down the stretch. That’s the most important thing and that’s what we fell short of doing.” Plowden said.
“We know that every team is coming in and bringing it’s ‘A’ game. That’s something that will stay consistent and what we have to do is always play all the way through,” Plowden added.
Plowden and Kaden Metheny each scored 14 points and Turner scored 13. The Falcons shot only five free throws, making three, while the Zips were 17-of-19 from the line. BG was also out-rebounded 49-38.
“It’s more energy and effort. You have got to bring that every day.” Huger said. “That’s something that I can’t coach. When you have to coach energy and effort it’s so hard so you spend all your time coaching energy and effort. You can’t do X’s and O’s because you are trying to get them to play harder.
“It’s frustrating. We have got to figure it out. We’ll figure it out and we’ll be better,” Huger added.
Akron had four players in double figures led by Bryan Trimble Jr. with a game-high 18 points. Enrique Freeman had a game-high 14 rebounds.
NOTES: Akron is now 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the Mid-American Conference while Bowling Green falls to 10-4, 6-2 … Plowden had eight rebounds and is now the 15th top rebounder in school history with 643 … Former Falcon Dylan Frye, who was the top career 3-pointer shooter with 238 makes, was in the Stroh Center for the game. … The Falcons have just one day to recover before traveling to Oxford to play Miami Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. start.
AKRON 69, BGSU 57
AKRON
Jackson, 3-1-7—16; Dailey, 0-0—0; Trimble, Jr., 3-4-0—18; Ali, 1-1-5—10; Freeman, 3-4—10; Tribble, 0-1—1; Marshall, 0-0—0; Reece, 4-0—8; Dawson, 0-0—0; Clarke, 0-0—0; Wynn, 0-2-0—6. TOTALS: 14-8-17—69.
BGSU
J. Turner, 2-2-3—13; Fields, 1-0—2; Metheny, 1-4-0—14; Plowden, 7-0—14; Swingle, 0-0—0; Washington, 0-0—0; Young, 0-0—0; Diggs 1-1-0—5; Fulcher, 2-1-0—7; C. Turner, 1-0—2. TOTALS: 15-8-3—57.