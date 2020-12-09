PERRYSBURG — Since middle school, Cade Zimmerly knew that he wanted to play football at the Division I college level. With the announcement that he would be attending Bowling Green State University next fall, he will be able to fulfil that dream.
“Ever since I was in sixth or seventh grade I talked with my parents and told them that that I wanted to play Division I football. My dad looked at me and was like ‘well you have to love the weight room and you have to do everything correctly.’ Ever since then I have been trying to do everything to the best of my ability,” Zimmerly said.
It is hard to say that Zimmerly didn’t do just that. The offensive lineman was All-NLL at Perrysburg High School for four years, getting third team honors as a freshman, and first team honors the next three seasons.
All four of those seasons came under now retired head coach Matt Kregel, who knew when Zimmerly arrived on his team that he had something special.
“From the time he was a freshman he brought the best enthusiasm and motor of any kid I have ever had, and we are talking about 29 years,” Kregel said.
But despite the talent shown in his first three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Zimmerly had trouble landing offers right away from Division I schools.
“Just knowing how great a person he is, you just wait for the Division I offers to start rolling in and they just weren’t coming in. It was for one thing or another, they were worried about his size and weren’t sure where they would use him,” Kregel said.
So, going into his senior year, Kregel and Zimmerly knew that he had to play the best football of his career. That he did, leading the Yellow Jackets to an NLL title and being named first team All-NLL for the third straight season.
“Going into this year we talked a lot about for him to get a chance he was going to have to dominate and he exceeded expectations. He dominated even on a Cade scale more than he ever has before,” Kregel said.
Now Zimmerly is headed off to a Bowling Green program that is currently 0-5 this season and enduring one of the worst stretches in program history.
Despite the uncertainty of where the program is headed, Zimmerly is confident that he made the right choice to play for the Falcons.
“I chose Bowling Green because I really believe in what Coach Loeffler is doing, I feel like he is doing everything correctly,” Zimmerly said. “I wouldn’t have joined the team if I didn’t 100% believe in Coach Loeffler.”
Helping the Falcons to get out of the hole they are in right now won’t be an easy task for Zimmerly.
The Falcons are young and inexperienced in every position, and that especially goes for the offensive line. For much of the season, the offensive line has been comprised of only freshman.
Many, seeing all the struggles that the Falcons have gone through this season, would take that as an inclination that they could go in and start right away. But Kregel knows Zimmerly will be able to make an impact on the other players around him as well.
“They need some help up front right now. The first thing that I told Scot (Loeffler) is that he is going to make your practice different every day, because he did for us. You can’t go to sleep in practice because you are going to get steamrolled by that kid,” Kregel said.
As big of an accomplishment as this is for Zimmerly, it is a big accomplishment for Kregel, too. Kregel mades it a priority to get his kids ready to play at the next level. He played at Bowling Green as well, and in his 29 years at Perrysburg has only sent three kids to the Division I college football level.
In his final season as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets, it means something to him to see Zimmerly go off to the place where he once played college football.
“It really makes me proud,” Kregel said. “It is a huge honor for one of my guys to get a Division I offer, and then for it to be my alma matter makes it even more special. Nick Killbride last year went to Bowling Green as a preferred walk-on and now to follow that up with Cade, it really makes me proud.”
It has been Zimmerly’s goal for a long time to get to this point in his football career and he has certainly been helped along by Kregel. But now that goal has been accomplished, and he knows it is time for him to push even further.
“I want to compete for a spot to start because I feel like you’ve got to have the mindset that you have to come in and work and compete. For any football program you need to come in and work just to get a chance to play. I feel like if you don’t come in with that mindset then you are just going to get eaten alive,” Zimmerly said.