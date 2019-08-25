Zardes leads Crew over FC Cincinnati 3-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice and the Columbus Crew beat expansion FC Cincinnati in the second match of the rivalry on Sunday.
The teams played to a 2-2 draw in their first-ever MLS meeting at Columbus on Aug. 10.
Posted: Sunday, August 25, 2019 10:27 pm
