Perrysburg girls track coach Andrea Monheim cannot remember the last time that two of her freshmen athletes qualified for the state track meet in the open events.
Perrysburg freshmen Ava Beeks and Natalie Sanders have not only qualified for the Division I state meet — they qualified in two events apiece.
Beeks won a Division I regional championship in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:15.7.
Beeks defeated Medina sophomore Mia Heine (2:16.36), Sylvania Northview freshman Harper Brighty (2:16.63) and Sanders (2:16.81), all state qualifiers.
Beeks and Sanders were joined on Perrysburg’s 4x800 relay team by sophomores Hannah Kersten and Avery Ziesloft, finishing third at the regionals in 9:24.8.
The Perrysburg foursome is the youngest team competing in the 4x800.
“They are by far the youngest team. We looked at all the teams that qualified, and they are the youngest by far,” Monheim said.
Monheim and her staff had a few tricks up their sleeve to help motivate the girls.
“They are very excited. We had them over for a Memorial Day practice on Monday, and then we showed them the video of the 4x800 team video that won in 2014 to try to motivate them and instill into them how close and how tight the exchange zones are, and some quips about how to get out of the mess,” Monheim said.
The Perrysburg girls were part of last fall’s cross country team that won a D-I state team championship under the tutelage of Andrea’s husband, Perrysburg coach Jon Monheim.
“They are just very motivated and very hard-working, this distance group,” Monheim said. “And they are very competitive with each other in a positive way — pushing each other.”