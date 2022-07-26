Commanders Camp Football

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is helped off the field by guard Brandon Scherff (75) after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Young is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works back from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

 Nick Wass

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young is starting Washington Commanders training camp on the physically unable to perform list and is the furthest from returning among the team's injured players.

Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen won't practice when camp opens Wednesday. There's also no guarantee Young will be ready to play in the season opener Sept. 12 against Jacksonville, roughly 10 months since tearing the ACL in his right knee.

0
0
0
0
0