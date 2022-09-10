Alabama Texas Football

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) is chased out of bounds by Texas defensive back Anthony Cook during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. 

 AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — First came the twisting, falling backward touchdown throw. Then came the duck and dodge slip away from a sack that turned into a 20-yard scamper.

Two fourth-quarter plays by Bryce Young once again carried top-ranked Alabama to a victory. The Crimson Tide escaped Texas with 20-19 win Saturday after Young's scramble set up Will Reichard's 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

