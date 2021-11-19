Eric Simon takes the helm of the Otsego girls basketball team after the Knights finished 2-22 overall last year, including 2-12 in the Northern Buckeye Conference for a seventh place finish.
Simon has six years of experience as a head coach, including four at Rossford (42-52) and two at Fremont St. Joseph (16-30).
The Knights return two letter winners in senior guard and team captain Ellie Feehan and junior wing Lauren Hillsheim.
Other key players returning are junior guard Nataleigh Hartman, junior post Emma Gibbs, sophomore guard Jayce Studer and sophomore post Rylee Brown.
“We are extremely young. We have 12 freshman, two sophomores, three juniors, and one senior, with only two returning letter winners,” Simon said.
“We have very little varsity experience coming back. We graduated five seniors and lost two other letter winners who decided not to play basketball this season,” Simon continued.
That presents challenges for Simon and his team as the coach enters his first season.
“Needless to say, we are in a rebuilding mode. Our goals this year are to grow as a team on and off the court. We are going to need our freshmen to grow up fast on the court for us to compete,” Simon said.
“We are going to emphasis pressure on defense and patience on offense. We are really struggling with turnovers on offense,” he said. “Lack of ball handling is a huge weakness right know. We are emphasizing energy and playing hard with a purpose.”
There are younger players who could contribute and surprise, the first-year Otsego coach said.
“Two freshmen, Samantha Lehr and Sophie Dimick, will be asked early to contribute as varsity players, and other freshmen will be given varsity opportunities this year,” Simon said.
“We are picked to finish at bottom of the league. We are simply looking to build throughout the season, to learn and grow together while trying to have some fun along the way.”