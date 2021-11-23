In 12 years as Perrysburg girls basketball coach, Todd Sims is 219-74 with four Northern Lakes League, 11 sectional and five district titles, and two regional runner-up trophies.
Sims has been a two-time district Coach of the Year, state Division I COY, and has coached in the North-South state all-star game and the Ohio-Indiana all-star game.
Last year, the Yellow Jackets were 15-5 overall and 5-3 in the Northern Lakes League. Sims has three letter winners returning — senior guards Kacey Laumann and Katie Sims, the coach’s daughter, and senior forward Hannah Jaco.
Laumann averaged 2.2 points, Sims 2.3 points and Jaco 1.8 points, so Sims has just over five points per game returning.
“It’s going to take some time to figure things out,” Sims said.
In addition, Hannah Jaco has limited varsity experience and coach Sims said Megan Gibbs and Wrigley Takats played well over the summer.
However, Sims said he has never seen a team this young at Perrysburg. It is something he is not used to.
“We’re doing alright so far, but it’s a little different,” Sims said. “The one good thing about playing young players is that they are really hungry.
“They really, really want to do well, and it’s a real good mix with the senior class and the juniors. So far, so good. We’ll be a little green, but we’ll be fine.”
Even though the six seniors have limited varsity playing time, Sims feels with experience they will fit right into the varsity game.
“We’re not experienced at all. Those seniors were on the varsity last year, but we lost our top seven players,” Sims said.
“The girls who were juniors last year did not play a whole lot — a little here, a little there. We only return about four or five points a game, and normally we return about 50.”
Despite a lack of experience, Sims expects to play up-tempo with an aggressive defense, plus Takats has good height and can alter or block shots.
Sims said he will use his defense as an equalizer against talented offenses.
“We’ll be a little more aggressive defensively in the half court to try and create offense, but nothing drastic — give and take pretty much what we’ve done in the past for the most part,” coach Sims said.
As a result, Sims says five freshmen will “probably get some varsity time because they can score.” That includes Chloe Kilbridge, Haley Griggs and Ayla Turk, which the coach says makes the “future bright” at Perrysburg.
Sims says the NLL remains strong, making conference play that much more of a challenge for his young squad.
Napoleon is the defending Division II state champions and returns two starters, plus he said, “Northview is loaded.”
Sims adds that Springfield returns three or four starters and Anthony Wayne returns a couple starters, so the Jackets may have their work cut out for them.