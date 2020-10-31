With the Mid-American Conference football opener just days away, Bowling Green’s Scot Loeffler is in full-season mode in his second year as head coach.
The Falcons open against arch-rival Toledo Wednesday at Toledo with kickoff at 8 p.m.
“Obviously this is another step in moving the needle of our program. We have been talking about what we did last year in terms of improvement. We are really looking forward to taking that next step,” Loeffler said. “There are a lot of positives about playing Toledo first. I always loved playing that rivalry game more towards the end of the season.
“The urgency of playing that game first obviously is very beneficial to our kids in trying to move the needle of our program. We are super excited about it,” he continued. “These six games, in my opinion just how they have come about, is going to be a huge stepping stone and building block to get us back to where we want to be.”
The Falcons upset Toledo last season, 20-7. It was BG’s first win over the Rockets since 2009. The all-time series is 40-40-4.
“That win, at least it showed our kids whenever you play with great emotion, urgency and togetherness, good things can happen,” Loeffler said.
“With those young players right now, they need to learn fast. … They are learning on the fly. …. That’s where we are trying to move the needle of our team right now,” he added. “We are going to teach these young players how to play. There are some older guys on our team that have bought in and are going to help us. … We are going to play our tails off.”
While the Falcons are filled with young players who are learning on the run, the Rockets have experience in many areas.
“They are an older, veteran team. They are extremely established,” Loeffler said, adding that with new coordinators, the Falcons will “have to adapt during the game of what they are going to do. It’s not like a regular game plan.
“At the end of the day what we have to do is go out and worry about us, take care of the football, run the football, stop the (Toledo) run, limit the big plays on defense, win the special teams battle and try to find a way to make a few plays on offense,” he added.
Toledo has not yet selected a starting quarterback.
“You want to know who the starting quarterback is. But, again it’s kind of out of our control. We have no idea,” Loeffler said. “We have got to put the best game plan together, adapt and adjust.
“The challenging part of it will be all of sudden when our young corners are out there, young safeties are out there and they (UT) bring out a whole new formation,” he added. “We have to coach on the run with a bunch of young dudes and that’s OK. That’s part of the process. We understand it, and we are going to go play our tails off and see if we can find a way to win the game.”
While there are many challenges with a young team, Loeffler is enjoying all the work.
“We get to teach these guys to recall and build a really good program and get us back,” Loeffler said. “This is fun.”
The game will be available on ESPNU.