Bowling Green State University opens Mid-American Conference play on Saturday against a 1-3 Kent State team, but Falcons coach Scot Loeffler said that no one should let the Golden Flashes’ record fool you.
Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. at Dix Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN Plus.
“Super excited about starting MAC play. Starting out playing, arguably, one of the best teams in our conference. Extremely explosive on offense, very good defense, very good special teams,” Loeffler said.
“Very multiple in special teams, and we’ve got our work cut out for us this week. It’s going to have to take great preparation to prepare for these guys and then go down and give our greatest effort. It’s a really good Kent state team.”
Loeffler said that every aspect of the Golden Flashes’ game presents its challenges. The Golden Flashes routed VMI, 60-10, but lost to three major conference schools, Texas A&M, 41-10, Iowa, 30-7, and Maryland, 37-16.
“They’re a pain in the butt on offense,” Loeffler said. “You talk about old, all you got to do is go look at the offensive line at Kent State. They’re old, and anytime your fronts are old, the quarterback is old, you got a chance to have a heck of a football team, and they’re old.
“They’ve got all seniors on that offensive line, an old defensive front, their quarterback is good, they’re multiple on special teams. They’re built right now, to make a push on our side, because they’re old, and they’re experienced, and they got a good quarterback.
“Anytime those fronts are experienced in this league, it’s everything. So, you look at all these teams that have won, their O-line is pretty good, their D-line is pretty good, they got a quarterback,” Loeffler continued.
“One or two difference makers, next thing you know you’re a heck of a team. We’ve got our hands full because we’re playing a very mature group. So, it’s going to be a challenge, no question.”
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum, a 6-foot-3, 207-pound graduate student, has completed 59 of 99 passes for 762 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also fourth on the team on the ground with 114 yards rushing.
Last year, the Golden Flashes defeated BGSU, 62-24. Loeffler says that game is part of this year’s preparation, and he refuses to forget.
“You always look back. There’s sometimes you go back even farther than that if you’ve had history. The coaching staff, the defensive coordinator hasn’t changed. We’ll always look back,” Loeffler said.
After a 14-10 win over Minnesota last week, Loeffler says it will be nice to return to MAC action. The Falcons have won two straight to even their record to 2-2.
Bowling Green notched 192 yards of total offense in the win over the Golden Gophers. BGSU is the first “Group of 5” team to win at a “Power 5 School” without amassing 200 yards of total offense since Western Michigan beat Virginia in Charlottesville in 2006.
Still, BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald is No. 1 in the MAC in completion percentage (66.9). He also ranks No. 1 in the MAC in completions per game (22.25) and No. 2 in passing yards (886) and passing yards per game (221.5).
It was the defense that came up huge in the win over the Golden Gophers and several of the Falcons’ top defenders are on the national charts.
BGSU junior linebacker Darren Anders is the only player in the nation this season with 25-plus tackles (35), one interception, and three tackles for loss. Anders currently ranks No. 28 in the nation and No. 2 in the MAC with nine tackles per game.
Senior safety Davon Ferguson is the only player in the nation with 30-plus tackles, two-plus sacks and four-plus passes defended. In BGSU records dating back to 2000, he is the only Falcon to reach those numbers through a season’s first four games. He is No. 1 in the MAC and No. 25 in the nation with 5.2 solo tackles per game.
Sophomore linebacker Brock Horne is the only underclassman in the nation with 20-plus tackles, two-plus sacks and an interception. He is one of six FBS players in 2021 with those numbers.
Loeffler says the defense success was part of the gameplan.
“It’s not shocking. The plan was to bring in some significant older help along with the veteran defensive line. This defensive line’s been together for two years now, the linebackers have spent two years together,” Loeffler said.
“We got (senior linebacker) Bryce (Brand) and some secondary guys, Ferg (senior right cornerback Devon Ferguson) and Dev (senior cornerback Devin Taylor), to help in the backend,” Loeffler continued.
“So not only are those guys good players, but they are also really good leaders, and a little help with some age, a little experience. I’m not shocked that they’re playing well right now. I’m not shocked at all. They’re playing really well.’
Loeffler promises we have not seen the best of his defense yet.
“They’ll continue to get better. And just like I said, we think a year from now, we’ll have one of the better defensive lines, defensive fronts in this conference,” Loeffler said.
“We need another year of strength and conditioning, another year of age. And that’ll occur the same on offense. We need to get old. We’re too darn young right now.
“I look forward to the time when we can run the football, be extremely balanced, get the defense off the field. That’ll make our defense even better once we can run the football.”