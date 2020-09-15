Jerry York, the winningest college hockey coach of all time, has been added to 2020 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
York was the head coach for the Bowling Green Falcons for 15 years and is the winningest coach in BGSU history with a 342-248-31 record. He was inducted into the BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
He was the head coach when the Falcons won the NCAA championship in 1984.
While at BGSU, York coached 10 players who earned first-team All-American honors, and four of his Falcon players earned Academic All-American recognition.
He coached Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner George McPhee in 1982 and had three other players earn spots for college hockey’s top honor.
A total of 23 different BG players earned first- or second-team All-CCHA recognition under his direction, and a total of 41 of his Falcons were drafted by National Hockey League organizations.
York, 75, has coached five NCAA championships with four of the titles coming when he has been at Boston College. His has won a total of 1,091 games.
In addition to the newest honor and his award at BGSU, York was enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last November. He is the first-ever inductee to coach entirely at the NCAA level.