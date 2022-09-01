SYLVANIA — Perrysburg and Northview girls soccer teams were both unbeaten heading into their Northern Lakes League opener at Cat Stadium Wednesday.
So, you would think something would have to give. Think again.
Despite Perrysburg outshooting Northview, 21-5, the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats played to a 1-1 tie.
Perrysburg improves to 3-0-2 overall and the Wildcats played to their third straight draw to move to 1-0-3.
The Yellow Jackets had 13 shots on goal to the Wildcats’ one, but that one shot resulted in Northview’s only score.
Perrysburg got on the board first when senior striker Adelle Francis scored on a perfectly placed lead pass from freshman striker Emma Ogdahl.
However, it was senior midfielder Elena Neceski who initiated the play with a steal at midfield. Neceski finished with six steals.
In the second half, Northview sophomore Harper Brighty broke away deep in Perrysburg’ defensive zone and fired a 15-yard shot into the right side of the net to tie the game with 28:35 remaining.
During the final 28-plus minutes, Perrysburg continued to dominate possession in Northview’s defensive zone, firing off shot after shot, but most were coming from a distance of 20 yards or more.
Perrysburg coach Jorge Diaz said his front line players “should have walked it in” instead of shooting long range.
“I’m absolutely mad because I think we were the better team,” Diaz said. “They played very good defensively — nothing against them — they did a good job.
“They did what they had to do to keep the tie, so it is a win to them, it’s a loss to us in a sense,” Diaz continued.
“Credit to our forwards — they outplayed them. Just one bad bounce, or something like that could have made the difference.”
Northview sophomore goalkeeper Ally Biggs made 12 saves, and her defensive line was all over the Yellow Jackets.
The ‘Cats defense focused on limiting Adelle Francis’ ability to get open, although she managed seven shots, including four on goal. Freshman midfielder Camille Francis had three shots, all of them on goal.
At times, it appeared as if all 11 Northview players were focusing on defense, playing not to lose.
“We have a really solid back line. We’ve had a solid back line for the last couple of years,” said Northview coach Ella Van Der Meulen.
“Those girls work hard. We were relentless all over the field today. I’m real proud of how they played,” Van Der Meulen continued.
“We have good players and sometimes we don’t get the recognition that we deserve in the area — the kids don’t, but they showed tonight that we can compete with the best.”
Both squads are 0-0-1 and have the bulk of their NLL schedule remaining, but neither gets to take charge in the standings.
“At the same time, we are still alive in the NLL,” Diaz said. “We just have to beat everybody else. It was one of those things that took a point away.”