PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43.
The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had.
By halftime, the Yellow Jackets were leading 34-0, had 255 total yards to the Cougars’ 10, had 20 first downs to Southview’s two, and had run 40 offensive plays to the Cougar’s 13.
Perrysburg two-way senior standout Connor Walendzak, a University of Toledo commit, said the Yellow Jackets were just taking care of business.
“We came in worrying about ourselves, taking care of our business, and keep improving every week,” Walendzak said.
“We came in knowing they are a talented team, but if we came out and did our thing that we were going to be able to do what we wanted to do — run the ball and have a great game defensively.
“We came out, trusted the coaches, and played a really good game.”
Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner said this was no anomaly — the gameplan is always to get a quick start on their opponents.
“That’s the goal every week,” Conner said. “That sounds good and sometimes coaches want to tell them that we want to execute play by play. That sounds boring, but when you do it right, it’s fun.
“And that’s what we’re having right now is a lot of fun. I’m proud of our kids and the way they play together. They play unselfish and they are fun to coach.
The numbers were still lopsided even after starters were pulled for much of the second half as the Yellow Jackets accumulated 340 total yards to the Cougars’ 52 and had 22 first downs to Southview’s nine.
Perrysburg moves to 5-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in the NLL with a showdown at Anthony Wayne (6-0, 3-0) looming next Friday. Southview drops to 4-2 and 1-2.
Walendzak, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior running back and linebacker, was Mr. Everything on offense and defense.
On offense, Walendzak ran for 143 yards on 15 carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 3 and 71 yards. He also caught three passes from senior southpaw quarterback T.J. Takats, including receptions for 12 and 27 yards that went for TDs.
On defense, he was part of two sacks, an interception, and had a tackle for loss. Walendzak says the motivation for his play is all around him — his teammates, his community, his school, you name it.
“My teammates, for sure. We have a great support system, and we have fun out there together,” Walendzak said.
“The coaches support us like crazy, so we just want to go out there and play for them, play for Perrysburg, and play for our teammates, and that is what keeps us going.”
Coach Conner added, “I hope people are paying attention. He is a very special talent, and it doesn’t matter where he is at on the field, whether it is offense or defense.
“If I wanted to, I could put him on special teams, and he’d be the same kid. He is just a tremendous and special kid and I’m just fortunate that we get to coach him every Friday night.
“On top of that, he’s a great leader, and as good as he is, he is so unselfish. He just wants to see us win, and that is all the kids in that locker room want to do. That’s probably the reason we are having success right now.”
Takats did his part, too, completing 10-of-14 passes for 109 yards and he ran for 49 yards on 12 carries.
Junior wide receiver Gavin Fenneken caught three passes for 26 yards, senior wide receiver Andrew Hunt had three catches for 18 yards and senior receiver Jack Borer caught two passes for 17 yards.
Perrysburg sophomore running back Joseph Seney ran through two potential tacklers during a 22-yard TD run, and sophomore quarterback Dylan Blubaugh ran for 16 yards on three carries.
Perrysburg senior kicker A.J. Bibb booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, and he was 5-for-6 on conversion kicks.
Defensively, 6-4, 195-pound senior Avery Hunt and 6-4, 190-pound senior brother Andrew Hunt, twin brothers, had one sack each for the Jackets.
Andrew Hunt also picked up a loose fumble after the Jackets sacked Southview sophomore quarterback Will Mayzes and Hunt ran it in 21 yards for a defensive touchdown late in the first half.
The Cougars lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Mayzes with 4:32 remaining in the game.
Mayzes completed 3-of-7 passes for nine yards, junior running back Isaac Sexton ran for 44 yards on 12 carries and Mayzes ran for 14 yards on eight carries.
Now, coach Conner and the Yellow Jackets turn their focus toward the AW game in Whitehouse next Friday.
“Like I told the guys, I’m going to let them enjoy this tonight. One thing I’ve learned, enjoy them all — every single one of them, and it won’t be hard to get them focused tomorrow morning,” Conner said.
“We’re excited about that. I’m sure they are excited about that, too. It’s what we talk about all year round.”