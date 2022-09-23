HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: SEP 23 Sylvania Southview at Perrysburg

Perrysburg senior wide receiver Andrew Hunt (7) is upended by Southview's Mike Alexaner (3) as he runs with the ball after catching a pass during the second quarter of a game on September 23, 2022 at Steinecker Stadium in Perrysburg, Ohio.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Sylvania Southview came into Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium sporting a 4-1 record and having outscored opponents 212-43.

The Yellow Jackets’ 44-7 win over Southview Friday likely put a damper on any Northern Lakes League championship hopes that the Cougars may have had.

