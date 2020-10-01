PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Girls Soccer team protected its undefeated record with a dominant 4-0 NLL victory over Bowling Green on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets move to 9-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in the NLL with the win. The Bobcats fall to 6-5-1 and 1-4-0 in the NLL with the loss.
The scoring got off to a quick start as just eight minutes into the first half Perrysburg sophomore Adelle Francis put the Yellow Jackets on the board at the 32:05 mark.
Francis is not new having her shots find the back of the net either. With two goals on the night, she leads the team with 12 goals on the season.
“She’s a wonderful, wonderful athlete and she has a knack for scoring but she also has the desire to score. Today she had a couple of nice assists and she put them through. She had a great move, individual move … she’s really performing well and she’s over her total goals from last season so she’s doing quite well,” Perrysburg Head Coach Jorge Diaz said.
Not long after that, senior Madison Kwapich found herself in front of goal, making a nice turn and giving the Yellow Jackets a 2-0 lead with her first goal of the season.
The Yellow Jackets would create a multitude of other chances before the end of the half, but none would find the back of the net until there were just over 40 seconds left. Carly Marquis would net a rebound to give Perrysburg a 3-0 lead over the Bobcats going into half. The goal marked her third of the season.
In the second half, the first goal wouldn’t come until 15 minutes in when Francis once again found the net for her second goal of the night.
That would be where the scoring would end and the Yellow Jackets would notch their ninth win of the season
It was another big win for the Yellow Jackets, who have gotten used to that this season. Diaz said that the way that Bowling Green came out on defense helped Perrysburg to settle in early.
“More important than anything, they were playing with five defenders so we didn’t really feel threatened. So that made us play a little bit loose. We decided to open up the field, they collapsed in the middle and we said, OK, let’s play wide and that’s how we were able to score,” he said.
For the Bobcats it was a long night with nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. But, according to assistant coach Alex Bellavia, there is still something to take from the night.
“I’m pretty happy with our work ethic and our level of competitive play. You go into a game against Perrysburg and you’re probably expected to lose by quite a bit and we held them to four, only one in the second half. So I think my girls showed up willing to compete and willing to have the energy level necessary to fight for a chance to survive against Perrysburg,” she said.
After the win, Perrysburg will look to continue the undefeated season on Monday with an away matchup against St. Ursula.
The game against St. Ursula sets up a tough stretch for the Yellow Jackets. They will play 8-1-0 Sylvania Southview for their final NLL game of the season and Brunswick following the matchup on Monday.
This Perrysburg program is not new to winning seasons like this, but Diaz said that this team is still something special.
“I didn’t know what to expect with this team but we are clicking and clicking at the right time. We have had so many wonderful teams that we win a lot, but this team I think they just refuse to lose and refuse to give up easy goals,” Diaz said.
Bowling Green will look to stay above .500 on the season on Saturday in an away matchup with Bryan.