PERRYSBURG – It’s early October and in the past high school football teams would have still been playing their 10-game schedule.
COVID-19 has changed the number of regular season games and instead of being midway in the season, the playoffs will begin Friday.
“As with everything else this season, it has a different feel to it,” Perrysburg head coach Matt Kregel said. “Usually by the time you get to the playoffs it’s cold outside and it’s already getting dark when you practice.
“Now it still feels like mid-season, but it has the playoff vibe,” he continued. “It’s got a little extra to it this week. It’s just a different feeling.”
The Yellow Jackets (6-0) are a 5th seed and will host Kettering Fairmont (2-4), a 12th seed, on Friday at Perrysburg’s Steinecker Stadium.
“We have had, I think, only two playoff games at home in the history of the school,” Kregel said. “It’s really an historic thing for the kids to pull this off. From here on in they can extend their season as long as they want to, as long as they keep winning.
“I think we have developed our style (on offense) and continue to work on that as we go.”
The Yellow Jackets will face a different look on both offense and defense against Fairmont.
“Their record is really deceiving. They are a 2-4 team, but they play in that Dayton-area league against really good football teams,” Kregel said about the Firebirds. “They are a triple-option team, but they are different from what Bowling Green does. They have two fullbacks and they are going to batter you with those guys about 40 times a game.
“It’s similar to a style we have faced in the past, but also is different in how they approach it.”
On defense, Fairmont plays a style where they sit back underneath pass routes.
“You can tell they are built around their offense where they don’t want to give up big plays. They don’t gamble a lot on defense,” Kregel said. “They are kind of built to run the clock on offense and not give up big plays on defense.
“I think the most points scored against them this year has been 35. But most of them have been in the low 20s and even in the teens,” Kregel continued. “They are by far the best defense we have played this year.”
The Perrysburg-Fairmont winner will face the winner of the 4th seed Powell Olentangy Liberty versus the 13th seed Miamisburg game in the second round.
On Saturday, there are three county Northern Buckeye Conference teams with home field playoff games.
In Division IV, Rossford, the 15th seed, faces Wooster Triway, an 18th seed. Both teams are 3-3. The winner advances to play Shelby, 6-0 and a 2nd seed.
In Division V, Lake (3-3), a 12th seed, plays Apple Creek Waynedale, a 21st seed (2-4). The winner plays at Eastwood (5-1), a 5th seed.
Also in Division V, 16th seed Elmwood plays 17th seed Lakota. Both teams are 3-3. The winner would face Liberty-Benton (6-0) the No. 1 seed.