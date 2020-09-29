PERRYSBURG – With its 49-14 victory over Bowling Green on Friday, Perrysburg clinched at least a tie for a Northern Lakes League championship.
Now the Yellow Jackets (5-0) will host Maumee (0-5) in their rivalry game. The winner will get the bell trophy.
“It’s been a tough road to get back to the point where we can be a league champion,” Perrysburg head coach Matt Kregel said. “We looked at the Bowling Green game four weeks ago and it seemed like a real uphill battle to the point where we could play for a league championship.”
The Yellow Jackets last won an NLL title in 2015.
“I told the kids that as soon as we clinched that we are going to hang that banner up,” Kregel said. “You don’t know if you are going to get another day to play. That was kind of our focus at that time.
“It’s just one of those things to keep the kids on track and keep them focused,” he continued. “It’s just something we talked about.”
Perrysburg’s seniors have played a large part in the success so far this season.
“If you look most of the time at great teams, they are dominated by a good senior class,” Kregel said. “That’s 100% what we have top to bottom.
“Aidan Pratt is having a great season. Christian Gulgin is having a great season. Jack Higgins is having a great season. You can go right down the list,” he continued. “But guys like Owen Francis (defensive end) was just a kind of middle-of-the-road good football player last year and he’s having an all-district, maybe an all-Ohio, type season for us.
“That’s what you get when you have a really good senior class. They raise each other’s level of expectations every day.”
After the Maumee game, Perrysburg will start the playoffs in Division I Region 2 on Oct. 9.
“They are kind of seeding each region the way they do basketball,” Kregel said. “Each of the coaches got a list of teams in our region. We get on the OHSAA website and we basically give a bio about our team and what we have done.
“Then each of the teams in the region will vote to seed teams,” he continued. “On (Oct. 6) we should have a pretty good idea where we are seeded and who are the teams that we are looking at. We won’t know until everything plays out.”
In Perrysburg’s region of 16 teams there will not be a bye week.
However, if the Yellow Jackets are knocked out of the playoffs before the regional championship game, there is a league agreement that they will play their seventh NLL game at home against Northview.