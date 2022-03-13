COLUMBUS — During the Division I consolation wrestling matches at Ohio State University ’s Jerome Schottenstein Center, things went as well as possible for Perrysburg.
Perrysburg, which went into Sunday 4½ point’s behind first place Lakewood St. Edward, had six wrestlers fighting for state championships on Sunday night.
However, the two Perrysburg wrestlers in the consolations, earlier on Sunday, both did the best possible, third place.
As a result, Perrysburg remained in second place with 152½ points, trailing first place St. Edward (167) heading into the championship matches Sunday night. Dublin Coffman was third at 102½.
Perrysburg senior Allenson Denkins (36-7) finished third in Division I at 132 pounds, pinning Brecksville-Broadview Heights junior Chase Pluhar (41-7) in 4:48 in the consolation final.
To reach the third place match, Denkins won a 12-4 major decision against Mentor sophomore Antonio Shelley. After losing in the quarterfinals, Denkins closed his season to win three straight.
At 157, Perrysburg senior Noah Ewen (40-7) won his final four matches, including two on Sunday, to finish third.
Ewen defeated Lebanon senior Luke Marsh (37-9), 6-1, in the consolation semifinal and followed with a 6-3 decision against Marysville senior Erryl Will (31-8).
In Division II, Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter (39-3) lost his consolation semifinal 4-2 to Batavia senior Brandon Sauter (51-3) at 126 pounds on Sunday.
Deiter, the Northern Lakes League Most Valuable Wrestler, won his fifth place match 5-3 against Carrollton sophomore Josh Carmon (42-7).
What hurt Deiter’s chances for a state title was a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker loss to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary junior Bryce Skinner (19-4) in the winner’s bracket semifinals. Skinner was wrestling for a state title Sunday night.
“I pressed really hard. I wanted that state championship really bad, but sometimes that is just the sport. You just have to come back and win more,” Deiter said.
“I gave it my all, but it was an ultimate tiebreaker. Those ones hurt, you know.”
BG assistant coach C.J. Deiter, his father, was in the chair during Cameron’s fifth place match.
“I have the privilege of being his dad and one of the assistant coaches and he has worked so hard to get here and sometimes it is the sport of wrestling,” coach Deiter said.
“Things just do not go your way. I truly believe every match that was tight, he gave it his all,” Cameron’s father continued
“When in the moment, he gave it his all, and it was important for us, even though he had a second loss, for him to come back and go out as a winner. He did that all on his own — that is all him.”
At the same time C.J. Deiter was in the chair for Cameron, BG head coach K.C. Hale was in the chair for junior Mike Kinzel (40-8), wrestling at 157.
Kinzel lost his consolation semifinal to Ashland junior Jon Metzger (50-10), 3-0, and then lost to Aurora senior Ashton Smith (50-9) to finish sixth.