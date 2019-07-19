Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended a game for umpire rant

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
MLB executive Joe Torre also said Friday that Boone has been fined.
Posted: Friday, July 19, 2019 3:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game for his rant that followed his ejection in a doubleheader opener against Tampa Bay.
MLB executive Joe Torre also said Friday that Boone has been fined.
Posted in Sports, AP Sports on Friday, July 19, 2019 3:09 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]