Michael Huger, Bowling Green’s head basketball coach, could not have said it any better in his opening statement in a post-game press conference Sunday afternoon.
The Falcons ran into a buzz-saw as Wright State posted an 85-67 victory. Wright State rolled out to a 13-2 lead in less than the first four minutes of the game and never looked back
“That was a good old-fashioned butt-whipping. They did a real good job of showing us what a championship team looked like,” Huger said. “We have to be able to play every single time we step out on to the court. We were not ready to play today … they gave us a good whipping.”
“We came out a little bit more relaxed on defense than we should and they took advantage, they executed … We were just stagnant on defense, just lack of energy and effort,” BG senior Daeqwon Plowden said.
The Raiders were taller and stronger making 22-of-33 shots with 29 rebounds in the first half while taking a 54-21 lead after 20 minutes. Meanwhile the Falcons were 8-of-34 shooting, including 0-of-9 3-pointers with only 10 rebounds in the first half.
“It’s always embarrassing when you are down 33. Now it’s what can you do about it? How can you fight back? How can you cut into the deficit? How can you get your team to generate more energy?” Huger said. “Our pace (of the game) it was almost as if 12 o’clock was too early for us.
“We had a nice conversation about our defense and our energy and effort. And the ability to change it up and show what we can do in the second half,” Huger added. “If we would have started the game that way, we would have more of a chance to win the game … We just have to be able to fight from start to finish and not wait until we get down.”
The Falcons did play better in the second half, out-scoring the Raiders, 46-31 but it was not nearly enough. BG’s shooting was 16-of-35, including 7-of-14 on 3-pointers, in the final 20 minutes.
“Being down that much at the half we understand that we have to come with more pride than that,” Plowden said. “We kind of got into each other, locked in and saying we can’t go out like this. We have to go out swinging.”
The Raiders had five players score in double figures with Tanner Holden leading the way with 19 points.
Wright State finished with a 48-29 rebounding advantage led by 6-foot-8 Loudon Love with 16 rebounds and he added 16 points.
Kaden Metheny led the Falcons with 15 points. Plowden had 14 points and a team-high five rebounds and Justin Turner scored 13 points.
NOTES: The Falcons (4-2) are looking to possibly play two moe games this month before playing a MAC game at Kent State on Dec 30 … It was the 100th game for BG’s Turner … Wright State (2-1) was hit with two technical fouls in the game.
-30-s
WRIGHT STATE 85, BGSU 67
WRIGHT STATE
Hall, 2-3-4—17; Calvin, 1-1-0—5; Holden, 8-3—19; Love, 8-0—16; Finke, 2-2-0—10; Basile, 4-4—12 Huibregtse. 0-0—0; Harris, 1-2—4; Welage, 0-2—2; Manns, 0-0—0; Neff, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 26-6-15—85.
BOWLING GREEN
J. Turner, 4-5—13; Fields, 2-1-0—7; Metheny, 3-2-3—15; Plowden, 2-3-1—14; Swingle, 1-1—3; Washington, 2-0—4; Diggs, 0-0—0; Fulcher, 2-0—4; Zeigler, 0-2—2; C. Turner, 0-0—0; Young, 2-1—5. TOTALS: 17-7-12—67.