BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced the players of the month for December. Cameron Wright and Will Cullen received recognition from the conference. It marks the first time for each that they've received a Player of the Month award during their time at Bowling Green.
For Wright, this is his second award of the season after being the WCHA Forward of the Week earlier this month on Dec. 8. Wright was named the WCHA Forward of the Month for December after registering a team-high nine points over the eight games played. He saw a near even balance with four goals and five assists, including a four-point effort to begin the month against Robert Morris on Dec. 1. Wright was also able to log one power play goal and a game-winning goal over the course of December.
As for Cullen, being the WCHA Defensemen of the Month for December is his first conference recognition since being a Co-Rookie of the Week back on Nov. 19, 2018. Cullen was able to tally eight points over the month of December, leading the defensemen on the Falcons' roster. While Cullen scored just two goals in the month, one was a power play goal with the other being a game-winner. Like Wright, his best game came on Dec. 1 against Robert Morris when he also had four points in the game. He then concluded the month with another multiple-point effort against Robert Morris on Dec. 29.
The Falcons will resume play this coming weekend with their first WCHA series of the season. Bowling Green will face Ferris State on Saturday and Sunday in Big Rapids with both games set for 3:07 p.m. puck drops. Both games will also be available to stream on FloHockey.