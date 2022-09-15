The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open.
The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
An awards presentation with BGSU alum and Olympic gold medalist Dave Wottle will conclude the event at 6:45 p.m. Wottle finished first in the 800 meters run at the 1972 Olympics.
Wottle is a 1973 BGSU graduate and 1978 BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame inductee who competed in cross country and track and field for the Falcons.
Wottle finished second in the mile at the 1970 NCAA championships before having a career year in 1972. He won the 1500-meter race at the NCAA championships and the 800-meter race at the AAU championships before leading an improbable comeback to win gold in the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
Wottle took first place in the mile at the 1973 NCAA championships to round out his college career. Wottle’s return to Bowling Green comes 50 years after his gold medal victory.
Mel Brodt, a 1987 inductee of the BGSU Athletic Hall of Fame, served as cross country coach for 25 years and track and field coach for 20 years.
During his time with the Falcons, he coached 53 Division I All-Americans, five collegiate record holders, 92 MAC Champions, two MAC Championship teams, and Wottle.
At this year’s Mel Brodt Open, the Falcons will host athletes from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Oakland. All four schools will represent the Great Lakes Region in the event.
On the men’s side, reigning MAC champion Eastern Michigan is currently seventh in the Great Lakes Region, while the Central Michigan and Oakland women are ranked 12th and 13th, respectively.
“We are excited to host our first home meet of the cross country season this Friday,” BGSU men’s coach Kelly Leatherman said. “Special guest Dave Wottle and the 100th Homecoming will elevate the meet and make it special.
“The men are eager to toe the line against some more MAC competition and compete in the 8,000-meter race. We hope to walk away with a few new personal bests and momentum heading into the middle part of our season.”
The Falcons will travel to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to compete in the Paul Short Run on Sept. 30. The meet will take place on the campus of Lehigh University.