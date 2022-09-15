Wottle

An awards presentation with BGSU alum and Olympic gold medalist Dave Wottle will conclude the event at 6:45 p.m. Wottle finished first in the 800 meters run at the 1972 Olympics.

 BGSU photo

The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open.

The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0