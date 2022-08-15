MLB Rubbing Baseball

Baseballs are held in a basket on the field before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency amid complaints about slickness that followed the crackdown on sticky substances. MLB has been working on standards over the course of the season in response to feedback from players and sent a memorandum outlining the changes on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to general managers, assistant GMs and clubhouse managers. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

 Bryan Woolston

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.

Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary.

