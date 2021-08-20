PERRYSBURG — For over 60% of their season opener Friday night, Perrysburg was on offense, but it was not enough to get the Yellow Jackets a win.
At Perrysburg’s Widdell Field at Steinecker Stadium Friday, Dublin Jerome’s bend-but-not-break defense propelled the Celtics to a 28-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“Our defense came up so huge I don’t know how many times down near the end zone. They might have outgained us, but (we had) two turnovers and stopping them down there was absolutely huge for our kids,” said Jerome first-year coach Brett Glass.
Perrysburg was on offense nearly 30 minutes of a 48-minute game and ran 67 offensive plays to Jerome’s 37.
The Celtics outgained the Yellow Jackets by just 342 to 319 total yards, despite 140 yards rushing by Perrysburg junior running back Connor Waldenzak on 30 carries.
Walendzak consistently ran for seven, eight yards a shot, and it seemed to be wearing down Jerome’s defense.
Perrysburg coach Dirk Conner was impressed with Walendzak’s effort, which included surging through a second effort to earn a first down. But Conner believes the Yellow Jackets were too one-dimensional.
“We all know offensively No. 2 (Walendzak) can tote the rock, but we have to be more than that,” Conner said. “But we’re still trying to find who is more than that.
“When they commit to saying, ‘Hey, make somebody else beat us, we must find that ‘somebody else.’ And we don’t know who that is right now.”
In the second half, the game had to be stopped on four occasions because Jerome’s defensive players were cramping in the 80-plus degree weather.
“We had a ton of bodies rotating through. We knew with the season bumping up and having a hot day it is a war of attrition no matter how much you try,” Glass said. “You are going to have kids cramping up. We’re lucky that we don’t have a ton of kids going both ways and that helps us. But, you know, one-way kids, we’re starting to see some things there.”
After Perrysburg’s defense forced a punt on the first possession of the game, the Yellow Jackets marched 50 yards to the Jerome 9-yard line during their first possession.
Walendzak had four carries for 25 yards, including one for 11 yards, and junior quarterback T.J. Takats threw a 13-yard pass to 6-foot-4, 185-pound senior wide receiver Aiden Kilbride.
The drive stalled at the 9, so junior kicker A.J. Bibb converted a 26-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets an early 3-0 lead.
Then, the unthinkable — after the kick-off, Jerome senior running back Preston Everhart found a hole, and just like that he was in the secondary and ran 77 yards untouched for a Celtic score.
After the ensuing kickoff — on Perrysburg’s first play from scrimmage, Jerome junior tight end Brady Sestill recovered a Walendzak fumble.
Seven plays later, after the Yellow Jackets nearly held during a goal line stand, Jerome junior running back Luke McLoughlin barreled his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-1, giving the Celtics a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter.
Perrysburg followed with a nine-play, 69-yard drive that resulted in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Takats to senior wide receiver Isaac Whitten with 8:15 remaining in the half, closing the gap to 14-10.
In the shotgun on that drive, Takats took a pair of bad snaps coming to him from center, but he managed to pick both off the turf. He then completed a 39-yard strike to junior Gio Restivo and the TD pass to Whitten from a near-broken play.
Perrysburg continued to find success moving the ball in the second half, but the Celtics were able to hold when it counted most and keep the Yellow Jackets out of the end zone.
For Jerome, junior quarterback Zakk Tschirhart scored on a two-yard run with 6:13 remaining in the first half to put the Celtics up 21-10.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Everhart scored on a 60-yard run that looked like a duplicate of the 77-yard scamper he had earlier in the game.
Everhart finished with 172 yards rushing on 10 carries, McLoughlin had 70 yards on 13 carries and Tschirhart completed 5-of-6 passes for 78 yards.
“Defensively, our inexperience showed through big time tonight against a good offense. They have real good skilled players all across the board. They are going to score points on a lot of teams,” Conner said.
“We are absolutely a work in progress. We will never be happy with defeat, and I’m never going to walk out here and think we are going to get beat.”
For Perrysburg, Takats completed 10 of 24 passes for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and the QB ran for 52 yards on 11 carries.
The Yellow Jackets demonstrated some resiliency on defense, too. On one Jerome drive, 6-3, 210-pound defensive end Alijah Beverly was a beast, stopping McLoughlin for two consecutive two-yard losses.
Perrysburg 6-1, 230-pound senior defensive lineman Max Yonker was able to get into the Celtic’s backfield on more than one occasion.
“We will be fine. I’m completely not happy with the result. I thought our kids played much harder than what I’ve seen, and we’ll absolutely get there,” Conner said.
It does not get easier from here — next Friday night Perrysburg hosts Findlay and on Sept. 3 the Jackets are at St. John’s before opening Northern Lakes League play.
“This opening schedule that we have is going to help us continue to get better and better,” Conner said. “We’ll go out and fight with our guys and we’ll be all right.”