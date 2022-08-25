BMW Player Meeting Golf

Tiger Woods of the US on the 11th hole during the first round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Thursday July 14, 2022. Woods was scheduled to go to Wilmington Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, for a private meeting of top players to discuss the threat of Saudi-funded LIV Golf, according to two people aware of the plans at the BMW Championship. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the privacy of the meeting. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

 Alastair Grant

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are bringing their own version of team golf to the PGA Tour.

A day after Woods and McIlroy announced a new media venture called TMRW Sports, they unveiled a project Wednesday that involves 18 players competing in a series of matches featuring technology as much as shot-making.

0
0
0
0
0