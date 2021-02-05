JERRY CITY — Elmwood girls basketball fell to Woodmore at home 47-38 Thursday night, and in turn saw their conference lead slip away as both teams are now tied atop the standings.
The Royals are now 15-3 overall and 11-2 in the NBC. Woodmore stands at 18-2 overall and 11-2 in the conference.
The game started off well for the Royals. In the first three minutes of the game Woodmore couldn’t score and Elmwood jumped out to a 7-0 lead.
It wasn’t until the 4:30 mark in the first half that Brooklyn Thrash lost the ball driving through the lane and Brooke Allen finished a transition bucket that got the Wildcats on the board.
From that point on, the game was back and forth. The Royals were not able to pull away and the score at the end of one quarter was 12-8 in favor of Elmwood.
Woodmore’s scoring drought continued in the second quarter. But this time the Royals also suffered a drought,, as both teams scored just two points in the first two minutes.
Allen started to heat up and the senior leader of the Wildcats got herself in good positions down low.
“Brooke Allen, she came wanting to get a championship. She wanted to get a share of that league. She was cheering her teammates on just in warmups and I knew that this was going to be a tough one,” Elmwood head coach Doug Reynolds said.
Allen had 12 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Thrash led the Royals with 10.
At the end of one half, the Royals saw their lead diminish, trailing 21-20.
The second half started with Elmwood going on a 4-0 run thanks to a stepback jumper from Thrash. The Wildcats fought back, though, with Sophie Blausey converting on an and-one to knot things back at 24.
Two minutes later the Wildcats took the lead thanks to a made Blausey free throw and they wouldn’t look back, holding the lead the rest of the game. The self-made 4-0 run by Blausey spurred the Wildcats on to an 11-0 run to end the quarter and take a 32-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Royals saw no offensive production in the third quarter after their original 4-0 run. Sophomore point guard Macey Bauder was a huge part of that as she wreaked havoc on the defensive side of the ball, ending the night with five steals.
“We missed shots that we have been hitting and they were good-looking shots. We were terrible from the foul line, we only shot 50% and you can’t do that at the foul line. Their guard (Macey) Bauder picked apart and had several steals against our guards,” Reynolds said.
Elmwood cut back into the lead in the fourth quarter getting the score to 43-38 with two minutes left to go, but they were never able to get over the hump.
A win would have clinched a share of the title, and now the Royals will have to defeat Fostoria on the road Thursday in their final NBC game to ensure a league title.
“Every coach wants to win a title outright, but the top part of our league was really tough. We still gotta go to Fostoria and beat them and that will not be an easy place to play. Especially if we’re not ready to play,” Reynolds said.
Allen finished the game with 19 points and nine rebounds leading everyone in both categories. Thrash finished with 18 points and seven steals. No other player scored in double figures for the Royals.
Reynolds, whose Royals team is the one seed in the Division III northwest district, knows that a game like this will only help his team as they get ready for the upcoming OHSAA tournament.
“We need games like this, we don’t need blowouts, that does nothing. This was a great game with a tournament atmosphere. I just would have liked to have been on top at the end,” he said.
WOODMORE 8 21 32 47
ELMWOOD 12 20 24 38
WOODMORE
Allen, 8-0-3—19; Ivy, 5-0-0—10; M. Bauder, 2-0-5—9; Blausey, 1-0-4—6; Beam, 0-1-0—3; G. Bauder, 0-0—0, Hahn, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 16-1-12—47
ELMWOOD
Thrash, 6-1-3—18; Mareches, 2-1-0—7; Regan Watters, 2-0-3—5; Bingham, 0-1-1—4; Reinhard, 1-0-0—2; Barber, 1-0-0—2; Franks, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-3-7—38