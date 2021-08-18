The Northern Lakes League and Northern Buckeye Conference are multi-county leagues, but it was Wood County that took the top spots in both leagues last year.
In the NLL, Perrysburg (7-2 overall) won the league title at 7-0 and Bowling Green (7-2) followed at 6-1, but the Yellow Jackets prevailed, 49-14, in their league matchup.
What makes the NLL scenario interesting this year is that Bowling Green’s coach one year ago, Dirk Conner, is now the first-year coach at Perrysburg.
If you ask Conner where his team will finish in the NLL, he says there is only one answer.
“No matter where I coach or what league we are in my answer to this will always be the same. We expect to finish first,” Conner said. “The NLL is an excellent league each and every year and we know we will have to focus on ourselves and playing our best football to win each week in this league.”
In the NBC, Otsego (10-1) went a perfect 6-0 and reached the Division V state semifinals, while Eastwood (7-2) finished as league runner-up at 5-1, losing to Otsego in the regional finals and both losses came to the Knights.
All four Wood County schools expect to be in the hunt in their respective leagues again this year. In the NLL, Perrysburg and BG will have to contend with an experienced senior class at Anthony Wayne.
In the NBC, the Knights and Eagles will have to contend with the other Wood County schools, which all return top-tiered talent at skilled positions.
Since 2011, the first year of NBC football, Eastwood has won five championships — more than any other school. Genoa has three and Lake has one, and Otsego got their first NBC title last year.
Rossford feels confident because the Bulldogs return players at nearly every position. Elmwood looks good because the Royals have proven skilled backs returning and Lake has assorted talent from across the board returning but there are a few holes to fill in the Flyers’ interior line and offensive backfield.
Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford knows that his Eagles will have their work cut out if they want that sixth title.
“It seems like a lot of the schools in the league return really big playmakers. All of us have to make sure we find a way to get guys up front who can get the job done on the offensive line. But there are some fun playmakers coming back,” Rutherford said.
“And, we say, ‘This is why we signed up to play high school football. We want to play in big games, and we are fortunate to play in a league that gives us that opportunity.’ So, our guys are looking forward to being able to go out and compete.”
Rossford comes off a 5-4 season that included a 44-34 Division IV playoff victory over Wooster Triway, but 12th-year coach Todd Drusback is seeking that elusive league championship.
This year, Drusback believes it can happen.
“I think our league will be very competitive from top to bottom. There are good players and coaches,” Drusback said.
“We expect to compete for a league championship. Why? Because it is time that we stop finishing second or third,” he said. “I feel we have a decent amount of experience back which will help us this season.”
Making a dent in the NBC is also the next step for Lake, and last year’s team (5-5 overall, 4-3 NBC) gave the contenders a run for their money.
“I think the competition in the league from top to bottom will be competitive. You will have to come to play every Friday night. Eastwood is just a traditional program there — they just do things the right way,” head coach Josh Andrews said.
“And it is really the same thing with Otsego, and they have some kids who fit in and some kids who are coming back. They do things the right way over there,” he said.
“Rossford is going to be tough, and Elmwood is going to have a nice run game. I really think the league is going to be good this year and there probably will be, just like last year, some surprises, and it is going to be a real tight race. You want to have to come and bring your A-game every week. I think they are the ones up there, but I think we will compete.
“Eastwood got us by seven last year and we were tied with Otsego 13-13 at half, and I think we are excited to be with those guys. We have some work to do before then and we are always up to the challenge.”