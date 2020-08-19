Bowling Green women’s basketball is a historically great program, but it hasn’t had its best years recently. That is something that head coach Robyn Fralick is trying to change going into her third season at the helm of the Falcons.
It was a second straight lackluster year for Fralick and her team, but she thinks that they are getting closer and closer each year.
“We think our first year, we felt like there were a lot of games that were close and then our second season there were a lot of games that were really really close, we had five games that went into overtime, I think four were in conference play,” Fralick said.
To add on top of all the progress already made, the Falcons have a lot of players returning from last year’s squad. They had 11 players that scored the ball at least once last season, the top nine of those players are all back.
“The experience piece should be really valuable and not only experience playing in the MAC. They now have experience with us you now and this staff. We are excited about that and I think there is a lot more clarity, our kids understand what the program is about, expectations on and off the court,” she said.
One of those key returners is going to be Angela Perry, a player who improved in multiple facets last season, most notably her scoring of the basketball. She led the team in scoring with 14 points per game.
“What’s really neat is that Angela Perry from freshman year to her junior year increased her field goal percentage by almost 20%. So she led the league in field goal percentage this past year and I mean 20% is incredible. So that part has been outstanding, I think that her taking the next step is like all the kids on our team is her improving in other areas,” Fralick said.
Perry, a 6-foot-2 senior, cements the Falcon’s size advantage on the inside and with Kadie Hempfling, a junior forward that led the team in rebounds and assists last season, next to her the Falcons have a chance to be one of the best rebounding teams in the conference next season.
Hempfling is an interesting player for the Falcons because most who watch her can see the talent and passion that comes out of her every time she’s on the court. This is something that isn’t taken lightly by Fralick and the coaching staff, and something that they believe will be a boon for the program moving forward.
“I’m excited because I have had a lot of good talks with Kadie this offseason because she has a whole ‘nother level that she can get to. She was one of the top players in our league in assists and rebounds, but I mean I’m excited because there’s still more,” Fralick said. “Her passion for competing and playing basketball has been really important in our team now and moving forward.”
On the outside for the Falcons it will be knock down three-point shooter Madisen Parker, who led the country in three-point field goal percentage at 48%, Canterrion Thompson a reliable scorer who was second on the team in that category, and Mari Hill a floor general entering her second season with the program.
The depth will be there as well as the Falcons touted a few freshmen that were able to carry their weight last season. Elissa Brett, Olivia Trice, and Kaillie Hall all got some significant playing time, all averaging over 11 minutes per game with Brett averaging 23.
This experience should only add to the Falcons’ depth and it should also add to the reasons why everyone in their camp believes they are on the tip of something special, Fralick said.
“Our young kids got a lot of experience last year and so the hope is that that bodes well as you continue to move forward, that’s the goal in our program. We really really emphasize individual development which leads to collective development so yeah I’m excited about that we had some young kids that got a lot of game experience last year so that should help us this year,” she said
With a six-player freshmen class that Fralick believes will be great — including two “miss basketball” candidates out Michigan in Kenzie Lewis and Sophie Dzeikan — this women’s basketball team has the chance to reach heights it hasn’t seen in a while.
Heights that can only be reached if they continue to build on what they have already constructed the last two years.
“There are so many things that we felt that we got better at. We’ve got to get better, you know we’ve got to take another step still rebounding, defensively, taking care of the ball. So I don’t think there’s a magic formula or wand for that. I think it’s just continuing for our program to improve in all areas,” Fralick said.