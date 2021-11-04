CLEVELAND – Bowling Green State University women’s soccer standout Madi Wolfbauer has been named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The All-MAC Team and specialty-award winners were announced on Thursday by the league office.
Nikki Cox and Audrey Shea joined Wolfbauer on the All-MAC First Team, while Lili Berg was named to the all-league second team.
With three first-team members and four overall selections to the team, BGSU tied Ohio for the highest totals in the league in both categories.
Cox and Shea each earn all-conference accolades for the third-straight season, while Wolfbauer and Berg each have been named to the all-league team for the second time in as many seasons.
Cox is the first three-time All-MAC First-Team selection in BGSU women’s soccer history. She also earned all-conference first-team accolades in the 2019 and 2020(-21) campaigns.
Shea was named to the All-MAC Second Team in both 2019 and 2020(-21) before earning first-team accolades this fall.
Wolfbauer has been an all-conference first-team selection in both of her playing seasons with the Falcons.
Berg, like Wolfbauer, has earned all-league honors in both seasons that she has suited up for BG. She was also a second-team choice in 2020(-21).