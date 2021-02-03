On a night where milestones were reached by Bowling Green’s Justin Turner and Daeqwon Plowden, the end result for the Falcons game was another frustrating result, this time against Western Michigan.
The Broncos played a strong first half and then held off the Falcons in the late going to post a 76-70 victory.
On the bright side Turner became BG’s career leading scorer passing Anthony Stacey who scored 1,938 points during his career. Turner passed Stacey with 13:57 left in the first half on a 3-pointer from the left corner. Turner finished with 25 points and now has 1,959 points.
Plowden became the 49th Falcon to reach 1,000 points in his career with a turn-around jumper from about 6 feet out with 3:07 left in the opening half. Plowden finished with 16 points and has already moved up to 47th.
On the dark side, the Falcons lost to a team that came into the Stroh Center with seven straight losses and only two victories this season, one of which was a win over Adrian College. The Broncos had scored over 70 points in one game this season, a 76-61 win over Central Michigan.
The loss was the fifth straight and sixth in the last seven games for the Falcons, now 10-8 overall and 6-6 in the Mid-American Conference. WMU is 3-11, 2-7.
“We have been working extremely hard in practice. Now it has to translate to the games,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “That’s the thing that I am not seeing all the way. I see some things that we work on, but not all the things we work on. The things that we do well in practice we don’t do in the game.”
Bowling Green had the lead for only 20 seconds as Plowden scored the first basket of the game.
Western Michigan then took over out-scoring the Falcons 40-29 in the first 20 minutes. WMU was 15-of-30, including 7-of-13 3-pointers, to take an 11-point lead into the locker room.
“It was definitely frustrating when you fall behind and when you are always behind it’s always difficult. You just have to continue to fight, continue to play hard and hopefully good things would happen,” Huger said.
The Falcons turned things up in the second half, scoring 41 points to 36 for the Broncos. However, Bowling Green could never get the lead.
In the last minute of the game, a basket and two free throws from Turner were able to get the Falcons to within two points.
WMU closed things out with two free throws from Adrian Martin with 12.7 seconds remaining and two free throws by Titus Wright with 4.6 seconds left.
“We fought hard. I like our fight, we just have to do it earlier. We have to do it in the first half and not have to wait for the second half in the fight,” Huger said.
“We’ve got to find a win and we have to get back on a winning streak,” he added. “We did it late and it helped us come back and gave yourself a chance, but not all the way. We needed a big stop or a rebound we couldn’t come up with it. That was the difference in the game.”
The three biggest differences for the final result were 12-of-26 on 3-pointers, 10-of-13 on free throws and 42 rebounds by the Broncos.
In contrast, Bowling Green was 8-of-28 on 3-pointers, 8-of-14 from the free-throw line and 32 rebounds
“They (WMU) were able to make their shots and their free throws. They hit 12 3s which was unheard of for those guys,” Huger said. “
NOTES: Turner and Plowden combined for 43 of the Falcons’ 70 points … WMU’s Greg Lee had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds … And teammate B Artis White scored 16 points … For the season in the second half the Falcons have out-scored their opponents 749-657 … The Falcons host Ohio at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WMU 76, BGSU 70
WMU
Martin, 0-3-4—13; White, 3-3-1—16; Wright, 1-2—4; Lee, 7-2—16; Whitnes, 2-0—4; Hamilton, 0-1-0—3; Emilien, 1-2—8; Freeman, 0-3-0—9; Boyer-Richard, 1-1—3. TOTALS: 15-12-10—76.
BGSU
J. Turner, 6-3-4—25; Plowden, 6-2-0—18; Metheny, 1-0—2; Fields, 1-2-0-8; Young, 0-1—1; Washington, 2-2—6; Diggs, 0-1-0—3; Fulcher, 2-0—4; Swingle, 1-1—3; C. Turner, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 19-8-8—70.