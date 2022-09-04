DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.'s eighth-inning double drove in the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Sunday.

Witt Jr., who on Saturday became the fifth first-year player in major league history to have 20 home runs and 20 stoles bases, reached base three times. He has 24 go-ahead RBIs this season.

