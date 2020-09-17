It has been six years since the Bowling Green High School football team has felt like this.
The Bobcats are 3-0 for the first time since 2015, Head Coach Dirk Conner’s debut year, and are coming off a big 28-27 win over Anthony Wayne last Friday.
The victory came against an Anthony Wayne program that hadn’t lost a regular season game since week three of the 2017 season. It was a win that was a surprise to many around the program, but according to Conner, the Bobcats are right where they are supposed to be.
“It is a place that we felt like we belonged and it was probably a lot more of a surprise to people in the area than it was to people in our locker room,” Conner said. “Anytime you can win a big one like that it’s a good feeling for the kids. We hope it shows some things going forward about being able to pull out close ones.”
Now going into week four, the Bobcats will be up against an 0-3 Springfield squad, which is coming off a 28-21 loss to Sylvania Northview last week. This is a team that Conner believes has big play potential.
“It’s speed, they’ve got speed to burn everywhere and you are one mistake play away from them being able to take one 70 yards. We’ve got to be right in the things that we are doing … making sure we are taking care of business to keep them from breaking the big one,” he said.
A win against Springfield this week would give the Bobcats their first 4-0 start in the NLL since 2000. A start like this can be attributed to many things, but Conner said it is the attitude that his players have brought into the season.
“By nature of what we do offensively especially, you’ve got to be unselfish. You know one week it might be one kid getting more carries than another and you know I give a lot of credit to those guys … at the end of the night what our kids care about is who has more points on the scoreboard,” he said.
Led by senior quarterback Eli Brown, the Bobcats have quite literally been rolling this season, choosing to do most of the work on the ground. They have run the ball 83% of the time, accumulating 833 yards through three games.
That rushing attack is centered around Brown who leads the team with 460 yards rushing, 9.6 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns on the season. That goes along with the passing attack in which Brown has garnered 282 yards and 5 touchdowns on just 15 completions this season.
Brown, though, was a great athlete last season when the Bobcats managed just a 3-7 record, Conner said. He believes that the early success this year is due in part to the guys around Brown stepping up.
“He was gonna have a good year regardless of what anybody else did. But the fact that the guys around him are really stepping up … they don’t really care about who gets the credit and it just so happened that Eli’s number got called a whole bunch on Friday night,” Conner said.
Those other guys include junior Ryan Jackson. He leads in receiving with 116 yards and two touchdowns but has also added 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on the ground.
The offensive line has done its part, helping to pave the way for Brown, Jackson and senior tailback Cayden Seither, who has added 146 yards of rushing and two touchdowns for the Bobcats.
With the success that the Bobcats have had, it can be easy to look ahead to looming contests later in the season. After this week’s battle with the Blue Devils, Bowling Green will travel to Perrysburg to take on the undefeated Yellow Jackets, followed by a home date with undefeated Napoleon the week following. Perrysburg and Napoleon play each other tonight.
Conner knows that many people surrounding the program will be looking ahead to those dates, but as most coaches would, he wants to keep the focus on Springfield this week.
“I’m sure that people around us have it circled and you know kids are kids and I’m sure they’ve talked about it. But we’re focused on being 1-0 this week and beating what we feel is a dangerous Springfield team,” he said.