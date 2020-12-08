Bowling Green closes out its football season with a home game Saturday against Miami with a noon start at Perry Stadium.
The winless Falcons have scored only 57 points in their five games this season.
“Once we learn the process of winning and do things 365 days a year the right way on and off the field, all the little details that it takes to win, we will start winning games,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “We need to master that process. When you cheat the process of winning, you get what you deserve. That’s where we are right now.”
The latest loss was last Saturday 31-3 to a winless Akron team.
“Saturday was very humbling. … Really, Saturday was a wake-up call. To sit here and go talent-wise, ‘Was there any difference on the field?’ There wasn’t,” Loeffler said. “Whenever you are losing games with equal talent, we obviously misfired the wrong way.
“There is only one team that stops Bowling Green, and it’s Bowling Green completely,” he added. “Whenever you have a 15-play drive and you don’t score, we are stopping ourselves … If we made half the plays that we had available this year we would be happier than we are right now.
“We are stopping ourselves. Whenever the (offensive) line does a great job with protection the quarterback makes the wrong decision. Whenever the quarterback makes the right decision, the receivers are at the wrong depth. That’s inconsistency and discipline.”
Quarterback Matt McDonald did not practice last week, but played the Akron game with a shoulder problem.
Loeffler said McDonald would not practice again this week, but would be available for the Miami game.
“There are a lot of guys who are banged up on our team right now. They are in a position where they are not hurt. They are bumped and bruised and all that other stuff,” Loeffler said. “This is an opportunity to teach people how to play through bumps and bruises.
“We would never put a kid on the field with their safety and well-being in jeopardy. We were never doing that. But football teams need to learn how to play through bumps and bruises,” he continued. “This is an opportunity for Matt, along with quite a few other guys, to learn how to play whenever they are bumped and bruised. … You have to learn how to play through injury.”
While the Falcons have not performed well this season, there have been some positives.
“These six games are giving us the opportunity to give us a wake-up call of exactly where we are at, exactly where we need to go,” Loeffler said. “But it also showed that when we do things the right way we look pretty good doing it.
“When this thing is right, when we are ready to win, we are going to look back at 2020, as gross as it was and as hard as it was, it’s going to be extremely beneficial to our program,” he added.
Saturday is Senior Day for 13 players, who will have the opportunity to come back and play in 2021 due to the NCAA ruling.