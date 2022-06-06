Bowling Green State University softball coach Sarah Willis has announced her resignation to accept the head coaching position at Bradley University.
“We are saddened by the departure of Coach Willis but grateful for all of her efforts leading the BGSU softball program,” said BGSU Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Moosbrugger. “We wish nothing but continued success for Sarah, Joe and their daughters.”
Willis recently completed her seventh season with the Falcons, and had an overall record of 162-177 in Northwest Ohio. Over the last three seasons, BGSU posted a 72-54 overall mark (.571).
After her 2020 team got off to a strong start, the Falcons saw the remainder of the season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Willis guided the Falcons to a 27-27 overall mark and a fifth-place finish in the Mid-American Conference.
The 2022 season saw Willis lead the Falcons to a 34‐21 (.618) overall record and a 16-11 (.593) MAC ledger, good for fourth place in the 11-team league. BGSU’s total of 34 victories was the program’s highest in a decade, and the Falcons’ overall and league-only winning percentages also were the best since 2012.
The Falcons qualified for the 2022 MAC Tournament and advanced to the championship game. Then, BGSU participated in national postseason play, heading to Fort Collins, Colorado, and winning two games in the National Invitational Softball Championship.
“A national search for the next leader of BGSU will start immediately,” Moosbrugger said.