Selection Sunday saw Bowling Green volleyball (22-1) announced as participants in the NCAA Division I women’s tournament for the first time since 2012.
Danijela Tomic, Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year, guided the Falcons to both the regular season and tournament MAC championships and produced the best start to a season in the history of BGSU Athletics (18-0).
“It just shows the level of commitment that they had, and the will for us to succeed, to have the season first of all,” Tomic said.
“It shows our core values in action … the foundation of our program is love, which we define as choosing to build relationships and serve others. Those relationships that we have built are very, very strong. Not just on the court but off the court.”
The Falcons will play Weber State (18-1), representatives of the Big Sky Conference, in their opening-round matchup Wednesday. The game can be streamed live on ESPN3 at 7 p.m.
Weber State is 2-0 on neutral courts this season, while the Falcons have yet to play on a neutral court. The Falcons finished the season 11-0 on the road.
During their only previous encounter, in 2005, Bowling Green defeated Weber State in five sets at the Long Island Invite.
In her first season at the helm, Tomic notched the first NCAA Tournament victory in the history of BGSU volleyball, defeating Yale in five sets. Florida International made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances under Tomic in 2008 and 2009.
Katelyn Meyer, a graduate of Eastwood, was recently announced to her third-consecutive All-MAC First Team and was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2021 MAC Volleyball Tournament.
“If you ask any of her teammates, she’s a great teammate. That is the first thing everybody will tell you. She loves to play for her team,” Tomic said of her junior standout.
“You can see that excitement after any of her teammates do something well, how happy she is. That’s almost like a trademark for our team. Our players get more excited for the things that their teammates do than when they do something well on the court.”
Meyer, along with sophomore Petra Indrova, are two decorated outside hitters with multiple years of eligibility remaining.
One can sense the excitement coach Tomic alludes to when Meyer speaks of Indrova.
“Oh my gosh, she’s awesome. I’m so excited that she’s had such a great season this year. Last year she had a little injury that made it hard for her at the end of the season,” Meyer said. “I’m really happy that she can compete on the court again because she adds to the competitiveness and our warrior spirit on the court.”
Meyer also thinks highly of her four senior teammates.
“They have been the best leaders for us,” she said. “I look up to all of them so much because they put just everything into our team this year.
“We counted on them for everything, and I think that’s one of the reasons why we were able to do so well this year. We had just such great leadership to look up to, and they always supported us. They were amazing.”
The winner on Wednesday will face No. 1 Wisconsin, the top-ranked team in the nation and top-overall seed in the tournament, in the following round.