MADISON, Ill. (AP) — IndyCar points leader Will Power won the pole for the Saturday night race at World Wide Technology Raceway and tied Mario Andretti for series pole record.

The 67th pole of Power's career was won Friday on the short oval outside St. Louis. The Australian turned a lap at 183.089 mph to easily earn the top starting spot for the critical race in the IndyCar championship fight.

