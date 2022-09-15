CLEVELAND (AP) — Elvis Andrus believes the Guardians will soon crumble. On Thursday, he did what he could to trigger a collapse.

Andrus hit one of Chicago's five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis — and backed up a pregame swipe at the AL Central leaders — as the White Sox cut Cleveland's division lead to three with an 8-2 victory in a makeup game Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0