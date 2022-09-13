VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team gave a 90-minute clinic on Sunday, dominating all facets of the game in a 3-0 win over Valparaiso at Brown Field.
BGSU 5-foot-10 senior forward Kennedy White had a pair of goals, scoring roughly five minutes into each half, while senior midfielder Katie Cox capped the scoring with a second-half penalty kick for the Falcons (2-2-1).
White, from Canton, Michigan, has scored three goals in the last two matches. She leads the Falcons with six points on the season.
White now has seven career game-winning goals, and career totals of 18 goals and 43 points. White has moved into a tie for 11th place on the BGSU career goals list, and she is 15th in career points.
BGSU outshot the Beacons, 18-2, and the Falcons had an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-1 edge in corner kicks.
“It was a really solid performance from the team today,” BGSU coach Jimmy Walker said. “We saw a lot of players play well on the day, which is why we were able to have success in front of goal as well as the shutout.”
“We competed really well, scored some good goals, and it was pleasing to get a lot of players into the game to gain experience.”
BGSU’s first goal came off one of those corners, as White headed home senior midfielder Mackenzie Reuber’s serve.
The Falcons’ second goal came on a counterattack after Valpo’s lone corner of the match, as White headed the ball out of the box to junior forward Lacee Bethea.
Bethea beat an opponent near the sideline and – with the Falcons now on a two-on-one break – played a return pass to White, who raced downfield to record her second goal of the day..
The third goal came after Abby Koly stole the ball deep in Valpo territory and played the ball to Cox in the penalty area.
Cox was taken down on the play, then stepped up and blasted her PK past VU goalkeeper Nikki Coryell.
BGSU senior goalkeeper Lili Berg needed just one save in goal as the Falcons kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive Sunday. Berg picked up the 13th complete-match shutout of her career.
Coryell and Georgia Henkel combined to make eight stops for the Beacons, the preseason Missouri Valley Conference favorites.
The Falcons wrap up the non-conference schedule on Friday, Sept. 16, heading to Cincinnati to face Xavier in a 6 p.m. start.
Then, BGSU will return home for the Mid-American Conference opener vs. Toledo on Sept. 22.