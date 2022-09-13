VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team gave a 90-minute clinic on Sunday, dominating all facets of the game in a 3-0 win over Valparaiso at Brown Field.

BGSU 5-foot-10 senior forward Kennedy White had a pair of goals, scoring roughly five minutes into each half, while senior midfielder Katie Cox capped the scoring with a second-half penalty kick for the Falcons (2-2-1).

