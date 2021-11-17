Since Doug Reynolds took over coaching the Elmwood girls basketball team, they have won a league title five out of 10 years. Last year, the Royals reached the district finals.
Entering his 11th season, Reynolds has returning letter winners in 6-foot senior guard Brooklyn Thrash, 5-6 senior guard Mackenzie Mareches, 5-6 senior wing Jordyn Babcock, 5-6 senior wing Brandi Beckford, 5-8 junior wing Cara Frank, 6-1 junior post Anna Barber and 5-4 junior guard Anna Meyer.
“We’ve got a good nucleus of kids. My juniors played last year and one, Cara Frank, started and Anna Barber, the tall girl at 6-1, this will be her third year. She split time her freshman year on JV and varsity, but it was a heck of a year for her experience-wise,” Reynolds said.
“We have some nice shooters. I have some young kids who are good shooters. Brooklyn makes everybody better and they are fun to watch.”
Last year Thrash was Northern Buckeye Conference and District 7 Player of the Year, she is a three-time first team All-District 7 and All-NBC choice, and second team All-Northwest Ohio and special mention All-Ohio as a sophomore.
As a junior, Thrash was first team All-Northwest Ohio and second team all-state. She has scored 1,462 points in her career and is the school’s career leader in a season in assists and steals.
Thrash is from Elmwood family royalty — her mother and her mother’s twin sister were standout players at Elmwood. Reynolds said Thrash, who is approaching 6-1 and able to play anywhere on the court, “had a good summer” and is ready to go.
In addition, Frank and Barber were honorable mention All-District 7 last year.
Reynolds says Thrash, Marches, and Meyer will be leaders at the guard position, Frank, 5-6 sophomore Kate Keiffer, Babcock and Beckford will take over the wings and Barber will hold down the post.
“We will pressure whenever we can and get out and go,” Reynolds said. “Our scoring will come from Thrash and Barber and we’re planning on everybody else doing their share of scoring.”
Reynolds says defense is a team thing and is everyone’s responsibility.
“Our top defensive player will be ‘everybody.’ Everybody on this team will play defense,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds expects help from 5-1 sophomore guard Riley Daniels and 5-7 wing Kaydence Kern. He says 5-10 sophomore Brynn Laugherty may earn some time, and some freshmen looked good over the summer.
Although Reynolds is entering his second decade as Elmwood’s girls coach, he is no stranger to Northwest Ohio. He was head girls coach at Hopewell-Loudon eight years (157-36), winning a state championship in 1999 and state runner-up in 1998.
His overall record at Elmwood is 417-189, including 109-66 over eight years as a boys coach and 151-87 as a girls coach. His teams have also won three district championships and two regional championships.
The Royals were picked to win the NBC again this year, but by a narrow voting margin over Lake.
“I mean, it’s a battle. Again, it’s Lake, Eastwood, Woodmore and us,” Reynolds said. “We were picked first, but by two (voting) points but those things are just on paper.
“I like the target on our backs. I’d just as soon have that than to be chasing the other teams. We know that every game is going to be a tough one. This league is a real good league.”
Reynolds is from Elmwood family royalty, too, playing for his father and legendary coach Charlie Reynolds from 1971-74. He finished his playing career with 1,015 points and led the Royals to a district final appearance.