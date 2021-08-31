One issue for any college football team is there are no preseason scrimmages, except among teammates. So, when opening day arrives, it’s hit or get hit.
BGSU opens at Tennessee on Thursday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network.
It doesn’t get any tougher than that, opening against a Southeastern Conference opponent. However, the Falcons are ready to hit someone, anyone, besides themselves.
“We are looking forward to just hitting somebody else instead of just ourselves, but we know just to lay it all out there. We are eager and ready for that,” said 6-foot-4, 295-pound BGSU defensive lineman Karl Brooks.
Brooks, a defensive team captain, is talking from inside the trenches. Outside the trenches, the attitude is similar.
“We’re ready,” said BGSU 6-3, 210-pound senior quarterback Matt McDonald. “There have been quite a few scuffles — fights between us because you get tired playing the same team every single day. So, we’re excited to hit somebody else and we’re looking forward to Thursday.”
After playing only against Mid-American Conference schools last year, and with only a smattering of fans in the stands, the Falcons will find themselves in front of potentially 102,455 fans at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
“It’s going to be a good experience for us, just playing in front of a big crowd like that. It is going to be exciting. It is going to be a great atmosphere,” Brooks said. “I feel like our guys are really looking forward to that.”
It is not just the fans and the television audience, but also the noise that could affect signal calling and communication among BGSU players and coaches. The Falcons have thought of that.
“We practiced throughout this week and last week at camp with some situations with a speaker behind us dealing with loud noises, with silent counts, and things like that, and on special teams, we’ve had the offense and defense work on calls,” said 5-11, 190-pound senior long snapper James Carolan.
“We’ve played in environments similar than this. Obviously, it’s a bigger stadium than we played in last year, but we have played in bigger stadiums. It is up to some of the older guys to kind of relay that information and prepare these younger guys for that. So, we have been preparing as best as we can to get ready for any situation that might happen.”
The Volunteers finished the 2020 season 3-7, while the Falcons were winless at 0-5. Brooks says that makes his team even hungrier.
“We love the challenge. We look at it with a chip on our shoulder and we want to go out there every day and give it our all,” Brooks said. “If people look down on us, that is on them. But as a team, we take everything personal, and we are going to out there and give it our best.”
McDonald says it is the same game, no matter who you are playing.
“It’s going to be a lot to focus on, for sure, but once the ball gets kicked off, it’s football. It is the same game. It is the same rules, you know. It is a bigger stage, but I think we all need to realize that it is still the same game,” McDonald said.
BGSU head coach Scot Loeffler is going to see a familiar face playing quarterback for the Volunteers. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel named 6-5, 244-pound Joe Milton as the Volunteers' starting quarterback four days before the season opener against Bowling Green.
Milton, who arrived on campus this spring after three years at Michigan, beat out Harrison Bailey, who started three games for the Vols last season, and Hendon Hooker, who transferred from Virginia Tech in early January about 10 days before coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired.
“I think he’s a really good football player. I think he will work well in Josh’s system,” Loeffler said. “He’s a big strong guy that is extremely physical and has big arms.
“I remember watching Joe come out in high school and I think with age he’s really improved. It is going to be exciting to watch him in this offense. I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a good kid and I think he fits well into that system.”