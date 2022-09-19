Dolphins Ravens Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) takes a selfie on the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. The Dolphins defeated the Ravens 42-38. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

Call it a Comeback Sunday the NFL hasn't seen in years. The Dolphins and Cardinals made history by overcoming 20-point halftime deficits to win on the same day while the Jets rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes. Two other teams almost joined the club. The Falcons fought back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit - that score sounds familiar in Atlanta - only to fall short against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals erase a 17-3 halftime deficit in Dallas but Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cowboys a 20-17 win.

