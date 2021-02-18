Bowling Green 62 Perrysburg 53
Genoa 45 Otsego 37
Eastwood 51 Elmwood 45
Around Ohio:
Allentown 65, Lawrence 40
Belvidere 68, Warren Tech 25
Bloomfield 39, Millburn 35
Cresskill 51, Park Ridge 38
Deptford 78, Cumberland Regional 42
Dickinson 58, Ferris 45
Dwight-Englewood 63, New Milford 30
Elizabeth 53, Linden 45
Glen Ridge 64, Barringer 53
Glen Rock 57, Eastern Christian 26
Gloucester Catholic 75, Pitman 48
Governor Livingston 49, Roselle Park 27
Hamilton West 57, Notre Dame 46
Hawthorne 61, Hawthorne Christian 37
Hillside 54, Oratory Catholic 49
Hunterdon Central 77, Franklin 64
Lenape 64, Shawnee 39
Leonia 60, Bogota 54
Lindenwold 77, Woodbury 59
Lodi 74, Manchester Regional 39
Middlesex 86, South River 62
Montclair Kimberley 50, Nutley 44
New Providence 43, Summit 36
Newark East Side 50, Columbia 45
Newark Tech 50, West Orange 41
North Warren 59, Morris Tech 52
Northern Burlington 51, Burlington Township 42
Nottingham 91, Ewing 60
Overbrook 61, Glassboro 50
Palmyra 60, Riverside 54
Pennsville Memorial 53, Gateway 21
Perth Amboy Tech 75, Somerset Tech 24
Princeton 55, Steinert 50
Rahway 64, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 48
Robbinsville 51, Hopewell Valley Central 37
Roselle 62, Jonathan Dayton 59
Rutherford 64, North Arlington 26
Saddle Brook 49, Palisades Park 43
Secaucus 57, Harrison 39
Southern 51, Toms River South 43
St. Mary's-Rutherford 58, Becton 35
Stem Civics 55, Florence 48
Timothy Christian 75, East Brunswick Tech 43
Trenton Central 85, Hightstown 63
Wardlaw-Hartridge 54, Piscataway Tech 42
Watchung Hills 86, Bridgewater-Raritan 46
Westfield 61, North Brunswick 46
Wood-Ridge 75, Bergen Charter 48