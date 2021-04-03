One night after defeating Miami in five sets for a spot in the championship, top-seed Bowling Green defeated two-seeded Western Michigan Saturday night in the MAC volleyball tournament final.
Bowling Green (25-17, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20) took the MAC tournament championship in four sets against Western Michigan, turning in an incredibly spirited effort that resulted in the Falcons finally breaking through and winning the tournament championship for the first time since 2012. They also get a bid in the NCAA tournament.
“Let’s not talk about boring stuff, how the game went. We won,” said BG head coach Danijela Tomic. “We won the MAC Championship, here at home.”
Senior Jacqueline Askin picked up right where she left off in the semi-final Friday, registering a kill in the opening moments that helped set the tone early for the Falcons, who raced out to a 5-0 lead.
The blistering start for the Falcons caused Western Michigan to use their first timeout.
Senior Katie Kidwell’s kill gave the Falcons a 9-4 lead. Junior Katelyn Meyer’s kill gave the Falcons an 11-5 advantage before sophomore Petra Indrova’s kill bumped the lead to 12-5.
Indrova smashed a second kill over the net, giving the Falcons a 13-5 lead. Indrova continued her exceptional play, scoring kills to make it 14-7 and eventually 15-8.
Two kills from Western Michigan were met with yet another kill by Indrova, who then served an ace before Askin’s kill pushed the Falcons in front further. Western called their second and final timeout of the opening set after Askin’s kill, trailing Bowling Green 18-10.
Askin continued her impressive tournament performance with another kill, giving BG a 20-10 lead.
A heavily contested point was eventually taken by BG with a kill from Meyer, who gave the Falcons a 22-15 lead and helped slow a Broncos’ mini-run. Meyer then skyed over the net for another kill, giving the Falcons the 24-15 first set advantage.
Meyer, who was named to her third-straight All-MAC First Team prior to the tournament, finished the first set with another cannonball of a kill, with the Falcons winning the opening set 25-17.
Indrova’s third service ace of the match tied the second set for the Falcons 3-3. Western Michigan’s answer was met with a kill from Askin, knotting the second set up again 4-4 in a back-and-forth.
Western Michigan registered a kill, making it 7-5, which really seemed to wake up the Broncos faithful in attendance. What felt like a change in momentum only led to more back-and-forth action. Western Michigan’s eventual attack error brought the score to 8-7 in favor on the Broncos.
BG tied the second set 10-10 following three consecutive attack errors by Western Michigan. Western Michigan then went on a three-point run before coach Tomic used her first timeout with the Falcons trailing 13-10.
Askin’s kill stopped a five-point run for the Broncos, closing the gap to 15-11 in the second set. Western Michigan’s attack error cut their lead to 16-13. Tomic would used the second timeout, trailing 18-13.
Western Michigan began to run away with the second set, winning 25-16.
A pivotal third set ensued.
Kidwell and Indrova’s block to force a Western Michigan attack error tied the third set 2-2. It remained tied 3-3 before Kidwell’s kill gave them the 4-3 lead early in the set.
Meyer jumped into the rafters to unleash a kill that gave BG an 8-6 lead and yet another emotional spark. Meyer’s kill began a run that led to five straight points, leading Western Michigan to use their first timeout.
Leading 12-6 out of Western’s timeout, BG traded two kills each with the Broncos to bring the score to 14-8. Askin’s kill then made it 15-8 BG.
Indrova’s laser of a kill was indefensible, with BG now leading 16-11. Western Michigan’s 3-point run caused Tomic to use her first timeout.
BG was up 16-14, then immediately committed three consecutive attack errors to give the Broncos the lead 17-16. Tomic burned her second timeout as the Falcons looked to regroup.
Freshman Katrin Trebichavska, who had recently subbed in, destroyed the ball over the net for a kill and tied the third set 18-18. Western Michigan’s kill was met with one by Meyer, tying the set 19-19.
Back-to-back attack errors by Western Michigan pulled the Falcons ahead 21-20. The Stroh erupted after the third-straight attack error by Western Michigan, which took their second timeout.
As BG led 22-20, the roof nearly came off the Stroh following Western’s fourth-straight attack error that gave the Falcons a 23-20 lead. Meyer’s highlight-worthy kill gave the Falcons a 24-21 advantage.
Indrova’s kill was smashed over the net, placed perfectly, and gave the Falcons a 25-22 set victory and a 2-1 set advantage headed into the fourth.
Indrova, part of the “Green Light” outside hitter trio that includes Askin and Meyer, gave the Falcons an early boost in the fourth as she smashed another kill over the net giving BG a 2-1 lead. Askin’s kill made it 3-2. Meyer’s kill boosted the lead to 5-4.
Meyer made a tremendous head’s up play that resulted in another kill and an 8-6 lead. Indrova recorded two-straight kills that forced Western Michigan to call their first timeout, trailing 10-6.
Western Michigan used a 3-point run to close the gap to 10-9 in favor of the Falcons, but Indrova smashed another kill over to bump the lead to 11-9. Kidwell’s kill gave the Falcons a 13-11 lead as the Broncos refused to go down without a fight.
Kidwell’s kill again pushed BG’s lead to 14-12. However, a long-contested point went the Broncos’ way and they tied it 14-14. Meyer’s kill answered the possible swing in momentum, with the Falcons regaining the lead 15-14.
Meyer’s kill, followed by a kill from Indrova, seemed to be the moment where the Falcons began to taste the win. The Falcons led 18-15 as Western used its second timeout.
Meyer’s clutch performance saw her sky for yet another kill, this time giving the Falcons a 19-16 lead.
Askin’s kill gave BG a 21-16 lead and put them on the doorstep of becoming one of the most decorated teams in the history of BGSU athletics. Another kill made it match point for the Falcons, who led 24-19.
Askin put the icing on the cake with a kill that gave BG the MAC tournament championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament field.
“They’re amazing leaders,” Tomic said, when asked about her seniors. “They’re amazing people, they’re amazing women. You want good things to happen to good people, and that’s our four seniors.”
Meyer and Indrova finished with 17 kills each, with Askin adding 15. Indrova paced the Falcons with 15 digs, and added a match-high three service aces. Sophomore Madelynn Luebcke led the Falcons with a match-high seven blocks.
“We played like champions today,” Tomic said. “We wanted to earn this. We wanted to earn it.”
Indrova, Askin, and Meyer were all named to the All-Tournament Team, with Meyer taking home the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.
The bracket for the NCAA volleyball tournament will be announced Sunday during a selection show at 3 p.m., airing on ESPNU.